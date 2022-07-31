Yolanda Hadid Shares That She Struggled With 'Depression' & Lyme Disease 'Relapse' In Return To Instagram

Yolanda Hadid returned to Instagram following a nine-month detox and got candid about her recent health struggles.

On Sunday, the 58-year-old former model opened up to her followers that she took a much-need break from social media in order to “reevaluate my life.” She explained in the lengthy caption that following the death of her mother, Ans van den Herik, who passed away at the age of 78 from cancer, she began to struggle with her mental health and a Lyme disease “relapse”:

“After the loss of my mother i really struggled with depression followed by a lyme relapse…. the emotional stress and grief strongly effected my immune system. My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. Its so easy to get lost in other peoples stories while forgetting to live and love your own. texting is so much easier then picking up the phone and calling someone. we are all guilty of it.”

Related: Sources Claim Yolanda Lied About Zayn Malik Fight To Get Him Deported!

Yolanda continued:

“I realized that we are slowly starting to lose the art of communication and its creating a deep loneliness within us. remember the good old times of pagers and flip phones. a device to call people without the constant pressure to answer emails, texts and many hours of scrolling through social media until your eyes hurt and often left uninspired.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum went on to describe how the past nine months have been a “wonderful rest” and moment to “break the habit of picking up my phone 50 times a day.” She then concluded:

“Learning to focus on myself, my health journey and being present in this moment of my life. Time has slowed down and feels a lot calmer, more time to just sit and actually read a book, time to reconnect with people, be creative and most importantly time with my family. I am excited to be back and see what you’ve all been up too”

If you didn’t know, Yolanda was diagnosed with the tick-borne illness in 2012. She previously opened up about her difficult battle with the disease in an interview with British Vogue, saying:

“I can’t begin to describe the darkness, the pain, and the hell I lived through every day. For some time, it didn’t even feel like living at all. This disease brought me to my knees. Many nights I wished to die, and prayed I would just be free of the pain. If it weren’t for my children, I don’t think I would be here today.”

The momma of Gigi and Bella Hadid then noted that anyone living with Lyme disease tends to suffer in silence:

“Like with many chronic diseases and mental health issues, the unfortunate truth is that you appear to be healthy on the outside, which is difficult for people to reconcile. It’s much easier for us to have compassion for somebody with visible external symptoms. Most people still don’t seem to believe that chronic Lyme disease even exists. As the saying goes: you don’t truly get it until you get it.”

Glad to see that Yolanda is seemingly in a better place now.

[Image via Yolanda Hadid/Instagram]