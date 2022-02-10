Zendaya's Wax Figure Is Really Somethin' -- LOOK!!

Zendaya has officially reached the London’s Madame Tussauds level of fame! But the first look at her wax figure has us wondering if the folks who make these things have any idea who she is…

Tim Waters, the general manager at Madame Tussauds London proudly revealed that the actress will become a permanent part of the museum’s awards party section and should be set up within the month. He said of the unveiling:

“Zendaya just exudes cool. Not only that, she uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself — and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that Zendaya is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s figure is dressed in a hot pink suit reminiscent to one she wore in 2016 for the Humane Society of the United States’s To The Rescue Gala. The sculpture was made with measurements that were taken from a “2015 sitting with the world-famous attraction’s artists.” But, well, it just… doesn’t look like her.

Take a look at the design (below)!

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

That’s… kinda Zendaya-ish? We guess? But the face wax MJ is making is a real choice!

So far fans have been pretty negative about the figure, taking to Twitter with some hilarious reactions! Read the best here:

“Out of all zendaya’s looks they picked this one…..” “Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant” “The wax version of Zendaya looks like she wants to speak to the manager.” “Zendaya’s wax figure isn’t mad, she’s just disappointed.” “Zendaya is so beautiful and it’s a damn shame her wax figure looks like she’s had a long day at the office and she *does not* like the service she received when she went to pick up her take-out, and now she wants to speak to everyone’s manager.”

And this one Euphoria fan had the perfect response to Z’s exaggerated duck-face expression:

“Even Zendaya’s wax figure knows Cassie is hooking up with Nate Jacobs.”

LOLz! Sadly, this isn’t the only wax figure fans think Madame Tussauds has botched. Take look at some others HERE! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Yay or nay?!

