Diddy’s Son King Combs Speaks Out For First Time Since Home Raids By Feds!

King Combs appears to have spoken about his father Diddy‘s ongoing legal issues!

The 25-year-old kept the statement brief when he took to Snapchat on Friday to address the situation for the first time, saying:

“Stop with the cap.”

Seriously?! For those who don’t know, that basically means to quit lying. The post appears to be aimed at Diddy’s accusers. As we have reported, his legal issues began when Cassie accused the 54-year-old rapper of abusing, raping, and sex trafficking her throughout their decade-long relationship in a bombshell lawsuit last November. Just 24 hours later, the pair settled the suit for an undisclosed amount.

Since then, Diddy has been hit with several other disturbing sexual assault and abuse accusations. The Department of Homeland Security even raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami this week in connection to a reported sex trafficking investigation. The investigation also involves the solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms, per NBC News. When the raids happened, Diddy had not been at any of the homes — though King and Justin Combs were at the El Lay residence. They were detained while waiting for the feds to finish their search.

Diddy has denied the accusations, calling this a “witch hunt.” Despite the current situation, the Bad Boy Records founder has remained unbothered – as evident from his recent outing with his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs. Speaking of his daughters…

King is not the only one sticking by the music mogul’s side. Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ the twins are rallying behind Diddy amid the investigation as they feel what is happening to him is “totally unwarranted.” Despite the horrific allegations against him, the insiders said they have “good souls” and still see their dad as a “good guy” at the end of the day. Hmm.

