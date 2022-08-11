Travis Barker REJECTS Doctor's Orders AGAIN To Go On Machine Gun Kelly's Tour!

Travis Barker is once again not listening to doctor’s orders!

The rebel rocker is supposed to be laying low following a life-threatening case of pancreatitis earlier this summer, but instead, he’s decided to hop on stage for his friend Machine Gun Kelly’s ongoing tour! On Tuesday, Megan Fox’s fiancé posted a screenshot taken while FaceTiming the Blink-182 drummer, revealing:

“Against his doctor’s orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days.”

Back on tour already?! Wow!

The overjoyed performer continued to hype up the show by adding a second photo of Travis holding up one finger, teasing:

“Put a middle finger up if you’ll play LOVE RACE with us tonight. [It] looks like a middle finger.”

While Kourtney Kardashian’s husband has not addressed his broken thumb, he has been open about his recent health scare. In late June, he was hospitalized with pancreatitis after an endoscopy earlier in the day. He detailed in a statement on Instagram:

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But, after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Thankfully, he was already on the mend at the time of the explanation, but he was reportedly told to take it easy for a little while to give his body time to recover. Regardless of the doctor’s recommendations, the musician has hardly stopped creating new songs or getting on stage!

In July, he joined MGK on stage in Los Angeles — just weeks after his near-death incident!! The gesture was clearly appreciated by the Good Mourning star, who said during the show via Page Six:

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me. And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. L.A.’s own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight.”

The Emo Girl singer even acknowledged the risky nature of the performance, adding:

“You know a fun fact is that Travis is not supposed to be playing drums right now but guess what he’s doing here? Playing drums right now! Trav, I know we agreed to one song but I would be remissed if I did not ask you to play ‘one more song.’”

Seems like Travis must be feeling better if he continues to take the stage! It’s also worth noting that he has the full support of The Kardashians star, too! Kourtney has been along for the ride, even posting photos from backstage and of her hubby rocking out in front of a massive crowd on Wednesday night in St. Louis, Missouri! Ch-ch-check out the concert from her POV (below)!

Awesome!

This just proves these two are continuing to grow stronger as they overcome this medical emergency. The last US dates of the Mainstream Sellout tour are set for today, Thursday, in Noblesville, Indiana, and Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. Then MGK heads overseas for several shows. Who knows, maybe Trav will get the urge to keep rocking out and travel to one of the international dates? Wouldn’t be that surprising! Here’s to hoping everyone stays healthy and that the rockstar doesn’t push his body too hard too fast, though!

