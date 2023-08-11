Joy Behar Refused To Film The View Segment With Jersey Shore Cast Over Snooki Feud??

We kind of laughed it off last week when Snooki opened up about her years-long feud with Joy Behar… but it turns out this thing is serious! And STILL going!

Of course, the Jersey Shore mainstay shocked the world earlier this month in an interview on Watch What Happens Live. During her chat on that late-night show with host Andy Cohen, Snooki revealed that Behar had confronted her in a bathroom years ago and told her she was “not Italian.” And while Snooki laughed it off earlier this month, it seems like there is some real drama going down behind the scenes!

Last Wednesday, Snooki and the rest of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast appeared on The View to promote their show and discuss their unique reality TV careers. The interview seemed like a pretty normal daytime TV segment and all. But eagle-eyed viewers should have noticed one thing: the 80-year-old Behar was not on stage for it!

The interview was hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines, and there was no sign of the longtime comedian anywhere. So what gives?!

Well, according to a bombshell new report published by Page Six on Thursday evening, Joy allegedly “refused” to film with the Jersey Shore cast because of “longstanding issues” with Snooki?! Seriously??

That outlet quotes Snooki’s makeup artist and It’s Happening podcast co-host Joey Camasta as the source on the issue. Per Camasta, Joy backed out of the segment before taping and shrouded herself in secrecy:

“[Joy] chose not to be in the segment and was hiding the whole time.”

Hiding?! From Snooki?? She’s like 4’11”! LOLz!

As Camasta told it to that media outlet, Behar allegedly wanted to avoid the interview because things got “a little awkward” between host and guests during the MTV crew’s last few appearances on the show. The makeup artist, who was at the studio last week watching the whole thing go down, explained to Page Six:

“So then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away. She didn’t want to be involved in that segment, apparently.”

Damn!

Per that outlet, reps for the show didn’t respond to a request for comment about the claim. But a “source close to production” did assert that “there is no truth” to the makeup artist’s comments about Behar.

That insider said:

“It was a production decision to have three of the five co-hosts in the segment to make space for their seven cast members so everyone gets a chance to talk.”

Hmmm…

You can re-watch the Jersey Shore cast’s week-old turn on The View (below) in case you missed it at the time:

Pretty straightforward, right?? But who knew there was so much decade-old drama swirling off camera?!?!

As we’ve noted up top, last week on WWHL, Snooki claimed Joy was “so mean to me” after having “cornered me in the bathroom” to confront Snooki about her Italian-Americanness well over a decade ago.

And interestingly, in a 2010 episode of The View, Joy actually did admit to having confronted a Jersey Shore cast member the year before that — even though Behar didn’t reveal who it was or what she said at the time. But clearly, there is a LOT of long-term history here…

[Image via The View/YouTube/YouTube]