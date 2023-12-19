Amanda Bynes IS Going To Resume Podcast -- She Already Changed Her Mind About Not Booking Better Guests!

Amanda Bynes is taking back everything she said!

Just hours after shutting down her brand new podcast, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, the She’s The Man star is pulling an Uno reverse card!

Taking to her TikTok on Monday night, the former child star revealed she will resume production on her podcast this week after coming to her senses about not being able to book top talent like Drake and Post Malone following the release of just one episode. The 37-year-old dished:

“So, I wanted to post something about how I felt last night after I made a post that we were pausing the podcast. I felt really sad and I was in a really bad mood because the podcast was actually something I was really looking forward to filming next week and it was something that I was really happy and excited about.”

Considering she’s been out of the spotlight for years while struggling with her mental health, so many fans were also looking forward to hearing more from her! So, it’s great news that she’s had a change of heart!

As for why she suddenly decided to keep forging ahead with the project, The Amanda Show alum explained:

“So, I talked to a few friends and they all said to keep going. So, we’re going to continue the podcast and we are filming next Friday as planned. I think that podcasts just take time to grow, like to build a following. So, I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests that we were looking forward to getting because, you never know, we might get them in the future. And the guests that we have lined up are actually really great, so I’m really looking forward to filming the next episode.”

Awesome!

Ch-ch-check out her full explanation (below):

@amandaamandaamanda1986 Been a super long day. Instagram is my primary guys. I won’t always upload what I post on there on here. Thank you ♡ ♬ original sound – Amanda B.

Amanda and her pal Paul, who is a biochemist, dropped their first ep earlier this month, which featured an interview with an LA-based tattoo artist. Despite the interest in the All That star’s personal life, she will not be discussing her career or headline-making incidents — hence why they really need to rely on good guests to keep listeners interested.

After everything she’s been through lately, having a passion project to pour her attention into — and something that makes her happy and excited about the future! — is probably so important for her healing journey. So, we’re glad she’s pressing on!

Will YOU be listening? Let us know (below)!

