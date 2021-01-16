Liv Tyler Reflects On Her Scary Bout With COVID-19: 'It Comes On Fast, Like A Locomotive'

Liv Tyler is the latest celeb to test positive for COVID-19, and to hear her explain fighting the disease has us very much surprised and thankful she’s healthy and OK!

The actress and daughter of Aerosmith rock star Steven Tyler took to her Instagram account on Friday with a picture of herself and two of her three children, and with it, she shared a major message about how rough things were while battling the novel coronavirus over the last several weeks!

After acknowledging she first tested positive on New Year’s Eve, Tyler lamented keeping healthy through virtually all of 2020 before having to go into quarantine to protect her family from her own sickness, writing (below):

“I tested positive for covid 19 on New Year’s Eve day. S**t I had made it all the way through 2020 keeping myself and my family safe. Doing everything i could to protect my wolf pack and follow the rules to protect others. Suddenly on The morn of the last day of 2020… boom it took me down. It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear , shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying. Luckily the rest of my family and bubble were negative”

Wow!

The proud momma, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lula and 5-year-old son Sailor with fiancé Dave Gardner, as well as 16-year-old son Milo with her ex-husband Roy Langdon, continued on from there.

She further noted the strange qualities of the disease itself, saying:

“There are so many strange elements to this sickness. It effects everyone so completely differently. I was so lucky and had corona light as my momma @realbebebuell called it but It floored me for 10 days in my bed. There is the physical aspects but also emotional and psychological ones too. It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least. Waking up to news of our capital being under attack. Was it real or the twilight zone? Ohhh no it was real!!! the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone in the world. The unknown so great.”

Wow!

She continued on from there, too, finishing things up with a note about her family and those others who have been going through the pandemic over the last year:

“I missed My babies beyond but they visited my window and called up to me and I watch them play outside. Such a gift. They sent little messages and drawings under my door. Reminders of what’s on the other side. What to get better for. I am so grateful to be through it and spent my days alone praying and beaming love to all who are effected and suffering from this. Those who are working tirelessly to protect and care for others. Thank you. We are all connected through this experience. I am Humbled and filled with gratitude. to be well, a gift and beaming love and light to all those who have left this world because of this virus and those who are suffering. Sending love and imaginary universal hugs to all.”

Well said!

Here’s the full post (below):

We’re just so happy she’s better now!

Here’s to getting well again, and getting back with her children!

Stay safe out there, y’all… reading things like this just make us realize how important it is to remain in quarantine and stay committed to social distancing!

