The Behind-The-Scenes Drama Of T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach's Awkward Removal From GMA3 Revealed -- Details HERE!

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach seemingly faced little to no consequences for their rumored affair last week when photos and videos of them canoodling around NYC hit the internet. That all seemed to change on Monday morning when they were absent from their co-anchor gigs on GMA3: What You Need to Know. So what gives? And what’s happening behind the scenes in the newsroom?!

Well, on live TV, the couple’s temporary replacements, Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez, attempted to brush past the controversy by insisting T.J. and Amy were merely just taking a personal day. Ramos began the show with a smile, saying:

“Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off.”

More like they were banned from appearing on screen! According to ABC sources via TMZ, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced T.J. and Amy would be taken off the air for the time being during an editorial call on Monday morning. She even blasted their romance buzz, calling it an “internal and external distraction.” Oof!

But Kim wasn’t done there. While the exec claimed it wasn’t an easy choice – and insisted the pair had NOT violated any of the company’s policies — she argued it was best for everyone for the co-anchors to take a step back:

“And so, I want to say that while that relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what I think is best for the ABC News organization.”

Interestingly, she then shut down any discussion about the decision (or the romance) moving forward, demanding:

“This is something I’m not going to talk [about], we’re not going to talk about on this call until there is more to be said. I’m asking that we stop the whispering in the hallways. You know, we can’t operate with gossip, and speculation and rumors. We need to stay focused on the work.”

Those who can’t resist discussing the drama were asked to speak with HR or a trusted colleague:

“If you think there is something that management needs to know, you can always call HR or, as we’ve said, talk to a manager that you trust. If you think there is something that we need to know.”

Here’s the craziest part though: T.J. and Amy didn’t know about the ousting until THIS morning! Yeesh. What a bad start to the week after an already pretty brutal few days!

This surprising decision comes less than a week after their fling was exposed by DailyMail.com on Wednesday. Several photos and videos saw them engaging in PDA-filled outings throughout NYC, despite their marriages. Reports have since claimed they split from their spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively, in August.

While Amy and Andrew are reportedly in the process of finalizing their divorce, some say Marilee was “blindsided” by the romance since she was focusing on reconciling with her husband after his rumored affair with another co-worker, GMA producer Natasha Singh. Marilee reportedly discovered their years-long romp in 2019 after finding several damning emails. A source told Page Six on Friday:

“Marilee never considered Amy because she was focused on Natasha. She never thought about [him cheating] with Amy because they were friends. Amy’s daughter was their daughter’s babysitter.”

Yikes! The lawyer ultimately found out about the co-anchors’ relationship while on a trip to the Bahamas for T.J.’s 45th birthday in August. It all came out when she discovered a birthday card from the broadcaster that was far too personal. Ouch.

Despite the wild rumors, the couple was allowed to host GMA3 together on Thursday and Friday, culminating in a very awkward show during which T.J. joked about what a “great week” it had been and Amy expressed her excitement for the weekend. Despite the opportunity for (super!) high ratings, it seems ABC is no longer willing to let them host the show amid the scandal. It remains unclear how long the anchors will be off the air… or what this could mean for their future on Good Morning America. Thoughts? Do you think T.J. and Amy could be pushed off the air for good following this ordeal? And does ABC News even have the right to do so if the pair admittedly haven’t broken any policies?? Send us your predictions (below)!

