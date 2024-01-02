Amy Robach SHADES Ex Andrew Shue Over Divorce -- Claims She Lost Her 'Worldly Possessions' For Alleged TJ Holmes Affair!

Amy Robach just threw some major shade at Andrew Shue!

During the latest episode of her new podcast Amy & T.J. with her boyfriend T.J. Holmes out on Tuesday, the former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors reflected on the greatest life lessons they learned in 2023. They had a lot to pick from, too, considering last year was a doozy for both of them! Not only did they both get divorced, but they were axed from their high-profile gigs after getting exposed for their alleged affair in late 2022. They spent much of the year in hiding, trying to figure out how to reemerge into the spotlight, which they only just did a few weeks ago.

The whole scandal has been messy AF, and apparently, Amy’s just not ready to turn the page yet. Using the episode as an opportunity to take a dig at her ex-husband, the journalist remarked:

“I’ve learned that you don’t really know someone until you divorce them.”

Oof!

Related: TJ Holmes & Amy Robach’s Relationship Sounds REALLY Toxic!

T.J. didn’t even know what to say to that! He just stayed silent for a beat before teasingly saying, “moving on,” as Amy laughed and they switched to a new topic. Yeesh!

She’s clearly still pissed the Melrose Place star moved on from her with T.J.’s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig! The shock relationship was made public on the very day the lovebirds dropped their first podcast episode, a double blow! A source told Page Six last month that the former 20/20 host “thinks her ex is trying to steal her thunder,” adding:

“She’s convinced he did this to coincide with the debut of her podcast.”

Per the insider, Andrew and Marilee loved spending time with each other as couples, but now that their marriages have been ruined thanks to the alleged infidelity, it “turned into something else, and they’re connected over their values.” The whole thing is supposedly making the 50-year-old “livid,” and we’d say this comment proves that!

Plus, her bitterness might not all be aimed at the shock romance. Elsewhere in the episode, she noted she lost “most of [her] worldly possessions” this year, so Andrew must’ve won big in the split! Bummer!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you want to know how Amy and T.J. really feel about their exes dating? Or would it be better for them to stop talking about this controversy? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via GMA/YouTube & Amy Robach/Marilee Fiebig/Andrew Shue/Instagram]