Amy Schumer Reacts To Claims That She’s To Blame For Tampon Shortages!

Amy Schumer wants to make one thing clear to everyone: she is definitely not to blame for the current tampon shortage!

Have absolutely no idea why people are pointing fingers at the 41-year-old actress? Here’s a quick rundown of the situation! It all started when Procter & Gamble, the creators of Tampax, claimed to Time Magazine that Amy is somewhat at fault for the national tampon shortage because she recorded several commercials for them years ago.

Wait, what?!

According to company spokeswoman Cheri McMaster, ever since the comedian appeared in their ads in 2020, the retail sales growth for Tampax “exploded” and demand is up 7.7 percent. It’s apparently been so bad, the brand has been running its factory in Auburn, Maine 24/7 to meet demand.

Now , obviously, that doesn’t explain why customers are experiencing shortages from other tampon brands. And honestly, we doubt a large amount of people were influenced to purchase Tampax to the point where it’s difficult to find the product just because Amy said to get them in a two-year-old commercial. Just saying!

Nevertheless, that was all it took for the Trainwreck star to start making headlines – and now she is weighing in on the drama! Alongside a screenshot of a headline about the story, Amy took to Instagram on Thursday to fire back:

“Whoa I don’t even have a uterus.”

OMG! As you may recall, she underwent a hysterectomy in September 2021 after suffering from painful periods caused by endometriosis. You can ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Absolutely wild stuff, huh! Reactions to the whole situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Tampax/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]