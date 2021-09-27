Amy Schumer Reveals Tumor Was Removed During Uterus & Appendix Surgery 'I Am Already A Changed Person'

Amy Schumer is sharing an update on her scary health battle just one week after having her uterus and appendix removed, and things already sound SO much better!

The comedienne hopped on Instagram Sunday sharing a pic of herself posing in a “Recovery Mode: On” t-shirt (above) to spread some good news with her followers, writing:

“I’m feeling stronger and thrilled about life.”

These happy feelings have everything to do with a recent appointment with her doctor, during which she what was found in surgery. According to her doc, 30 specimens that were collected during the surgery were sent to a lab and 26 tested positive for endometriosis (a disorder that causes abnormal or uterine-like tissue to grow outside of the uterus). Wow!

Not only that but her appendix was also removed during the operation because the endometriosis had attacked it. Weirdly, that was a good thing because pathology revealed there was a tumor there, too! She also shared that many “chocolate cysts,” AKA noncancerous, fluid-filled cysts, were found. No wonder she was in so much pain!

Hearing this news made the Trainwreck star cry all the happy tears as she admitted:

“All my lifelong pain explained and lifted out of my body. I am already a changed person.”

Once she’s fully healed, she’ll now have the energy to be the best momma for her 2-year-old son Gene, she added:

“I am busting with joy for the new energy I have to be with my son.”

According to a 2016 documentary titled Endo What?, many women suffer endometriosis without a diagnosis for years. In fact, the average time it takes to get a diagnosis after first suffering symptoms is 8 to 10 years!! And there remains very little information on the disease or the way it impacts other female health concerns, such as Amy’s “difficult pregnancy.”

Now, Chris Fischer’s wife is pretty positive these unknown problems were what made her pregnancy so scary, the 40-year-old noted:

“Anyone wondering if this is connected to my difficult pregnancy and hyperemesis I say f**k yes!

Like the badass she is, the I Feel Pretty lead called out the patriarchy for not funding research for female issues as much as male problems, concluding:

“I can’t answer medically because there is no research on this s**t because they only happen TO WOMEN and there is no time to study them because all resources need to be funneled into researching ERECTILE DISFUNCTION [sic]. THERE IS BARELY ANY RESEARCH ON ENDOMETRIOSIS WHICH OVER 10 percent of women have. ALL FUNDING SEEMS TO GO TO D**KMEREGENCIES.”

Yeah, not cool!! The fact that this disorder affects so many women and there still isn’t much research on it is wild and disheartening. We love that the film producer isn’t afraid to use her platform and vulnerable health crisis to hopefully create change in the future!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Schumer’s first pregnancy, which was documented in HBO Max‘s Expecting Amy, was so bad that she and her hubby decided she “can’t be pregnant ever again.” During an appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist in August 2020, she shared:

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me. I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

While there are other options to grow her family, the duo decided to hold off for now, too. The actress continued:

“We thought about a surrogate, but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

Crazy to think that she’s been suffering from all these issues for so long! We’re so glad she’s on the mend and already feeling the positive impacts of the surgery. See Amy’s full post below to check out some adorable snapshots with her doc and hear her learn the life-changing news for the first time!

