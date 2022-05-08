Amy Schumer Reveals The NSFW Joke She Wasn’t Allowed To Tell At The Oscars!

Amy Schumer broke out some more of the jokes she couldn’t say at the Oscars!

During her standup show at the comedy festival Netflix Is A Joke on Friday, the 40-year-old comedian revealed yet another joke she was not allowed to tell while co-hosting this year’s show. And no, it was not the one about Alec Baldwin before you ask. Name-check several nominated films, she shared with the audience:

“And now this was a bit that the Oscars – they did say no, I couldn’t say. I loved it. I don’t know why they said no. So my husband was going down on me… or as he calls it, ‘Squid Game’ So… he’s in my ‘Nightmare Alley,’ my ‘House of Gucci,’ and I say ‘C’mon C’mon,’ you know? He goes ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ He ‘Belfast.’ I say, Get off my ‘Dune!’ And that’s how our son was born.”

While the crowd seemed to laugh at the bit, not everyone thought it landed on social media. In fact, pretty much everyone on Twitter believed it was really, really “not funny.” Yikes! Ch-ch-check the now-viral standup (below):

This is not the first supposed Oscar joke that did not sit well with people. Last month, Amy shared a couple of jokes that the award show’s producers axed – including ones about Will Smith, James Franco, and Joe Rogan. But the one fans raised their eyebrows at was a quip about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Baldwin:

“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that. I wasn’t allowed to say any of that [at the Oscars], but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

Yeah… We understand why that ended up being scrapped.

However, the Trainwreck actress later walked back on what she said (somewhat) and claimed the Baldwin joke was not supposed to be a part of the Oscars. She wrote on Instagram:

“This is not true. I also was never going to say the Alec Baldwin joke at the Oscar’s. But I am saying anything I want at my live shows. Hope you come out. Link in bio for tickets to my shows. I’m touring august through the holidays!”

So with that in mind, who knows if Amy was actually supposed to do her NSFW joke at the Academy Awards this year. We’ll have to see if she provides any clarity on the matter once again.

But in the meantime, what did YOU think about this new joke? Do you think it should have been included? Do you agree that is wasn’t “funny”? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]