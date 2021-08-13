Watch NBA Star Andre Drummond SAVE Son After He Falls Into Pool: 'Parent's Worst Nightmare'

NBA star Andre Drummond may be a superhuman on the basketball court, but he’s also a superhero at home!

Getting candid about a terrifying experience with his son Deon King Drummond, the Philadelphia 76er shared a video captured on the family’s Ring camera which showed the young tot fall into the deep end of the pool. Thankfully it also captured his impressively quick save!

In the clip posted to Twitter, friends can be heard shouting the young boy’s name before the athlete quickly appears from off camera and dives into the water to rescue his little one. Reflecting on the potentially tragic moment, the 28-year-old wrote:

“NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES.”

LOLz! Not so humble, but we’ll let him have his moment. He did just save his kiddo’s life after all. The dad continued:

“A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I ”

And to clarify for all the trolls who were surely going to come at him for not paying enough attention to the toddler, the center added:

“No one was harmed in this video”

See the scary moment (below)!

NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES ????????‍♂️????????‍♂️

A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I ???????? No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021

Fans seemed to understand where he was coming from, a follower responding:

“Lmao young said ‘let me see what this water hitting for.'”

Others also noted that this video is a “lesson for all parents” to teach their children how to swim from an early age to help prevent disasters like this. But, of course, there were plenty of haters in the comment section unwilling to let the life-threatening accident slide. One user made a particularly strange argument, complaining:

“I’m glad the child was ok. But… that was not very heroic. You jumped in water that barely comes to your waist to pick up your own child who barely had chance to get wet. Don’t call yourself a hero for that bruh.”

Um… A lot to unpack here, but is this person seriously saying the child should have been left to struggle in the water longer for this to be a real rescue mission? What the heck?? Not to mention, that whole waist-deep notion is silly considering the player is 6′ 10″ so any amount of water is going to seem easy to him! That doesn’t make what he did NOT important!

Actor and comedian Klarity came to the ballers defense, writing in a tweet Andre shared:

“Man stfu. You sound stupid & judgmental. Until you are in a situation like that with her own child you will never be able to relate. So in the meantime please shut the f**k up.”

Deon’s momma, Abigail Russo, also seemed nonchalant about the incident, reposting the clip to her Instagram Story and praising her baby daddy for “them father instincts [that] kicked in quick,” adding:

“Deon was just being a lil dare devil. S**t happens dad was on full alert.”

For what it’s worth, there were two other people nearby! Clearly the kid was being watched closely, so folks accusing him of not paying attention are just looking for something to complain about. We mean, WHO DO THEY THINK YELLED FOR DAD??

From the looks of Abigail’s IG Stories, Deon is doing A-OK in the aftermath of the fall, reading books and wearing his most fashionable diaper and necklace combo. Glad to know this “nightmare” had a happy ending!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

