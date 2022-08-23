Andrew Garfield Recalls ‘Starving’ Himself Of Sex To Play A Priest In 2016 Film Silence

Andrew Garfield is extremely dedicated to his career!

According to a new episode of WTF with Marc Maron on Monday, the 39-year-old actor did some method acting for his 2016 role in Silence. In case you haven’t seen the film, it follows the story of two 17th-century Jesuit priests who travel from Portugal to Edo-era Japan via Macau to locate their missing mentor and spread Catholic Christianity. It’s based on the 1966 novel of the same name.

In order to get familiar with the priest he was playing, the Under the Banner of Heaven star lived a similar life — including fasting and being “celibate for six months” he tells Marc:

“I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot.”

Talk about taking your career seriously!

Andrew went on to say the experience was “cool” and “trippy”:

“It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time.”

The Amazing Spider-Man alum also revealed he spent a year studying under a real priest — Jesuit writer James Martin, whom Garfield calls his “friend and spiritual director”. In their time working together, he recalls researching Catholicism and doing spiritual exercises to prepare for the role. Seriously, he went above and beyond to perfect this role…

While method acting worked well for the Tick Tick Boom star, he made sure to warn it’s possible to take it too far. He says it’s not about being rude to “everyone on set” but instead it’s about “being a normal human being” and using the process when it’s needed:

“There [have] been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is, I think. People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an a**hole to everyone on set. It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances and being really nice to the crew simultaneously and being a normal human being and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.”

We’re glad to see he’s taking method acting so seriously and with kindness — in the past it’s been a real problem with some celebrities and caused a lot of controversy! Like Shia LeBeouf infamously getting fired from Broadway and eventually getting arrested over the play Orphans way back in 2012…

