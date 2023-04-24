Ant Anstead Celebrates ‘Two Years Of Magic’ With Girlfriend Renée Zellweger!

Time flies!

Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger are already celebrating their second anniversary together! On Sunday, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host celebrated the romantic occasion by posting a series of rare photos of the couple! From holding hands on a walk to cuddling and kissing, the snapshots were SO cute! The TV personality captioned the post:

“Two years of magic.”

Awwww!!

While the Bridget Jones Diary alum doesn’t post on social media, she does appear on her boyfriend’s feed from time to time, including earlier this month when he gushed about her and C.M. Talkington‘s new music video for their song Two Steps. He gushed:

“Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know. When an old friend called…. She answered and delivered!”

The pair went public with their romance days after Ant finalized his divorce from Christina Hall in June 2021. They share a 3-year-old son, Hudson. He’s also dad to Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Storey. The actress does not have any kids. We’re glad to see things are still going so great for the couple!! Can you believe it’s already been two years?! Let us know (below)!

