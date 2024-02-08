Kroy Biermann Source SLAMS Kim Zolciak For Divorce Leak Claims -- But Doesn't Deny It??

Kim Zolciak is adamant that her estranged husband Kroy Biermann is leaking embarrassing family financial information to the press. But the other shoe just dropped, and the former pro football player’s side is FIERCELY having their say!!

As we reported earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a protective order in a Georgia court asking a judge to mandate neither her nor the ex-NFL baller be allowed to publicly share divorce docs that are being handed between their lawyers. Per our prior report, it is Kim’s contention that Kroy is leaking controversial facts to the press to make her look bad.

And now it’s the former Atlanta Falcons star’s turn! Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, a source unequivocally denied that the 38-year-old gridiron vet has anything to hide:

“Kroy has absolutely nothing to hide in these divorce proceedings and documents.”

OK, sure. But!!! Saying Kroy has “absolutely nothing to hide” isn’t the same as saying he’s not the leaker, right? In fact, it sounds like it’s kind of the opposite?! That insider notably does NOT deny the allegation Kim filed with her protective order as to whether Kroy is the leaker! The source did go on to slam the 45-year-old Bravo vet, though, calling out her “paranoia” about media leaks and adding:

“[Kim] does a whole lot and she doesn’t want the public to know about it.”

Then, the insider dropped this fiery statement to top it off:

“She loves to project. It’s the narcissism.”

Fierce AF! But again, as salacious as that may be, none of those quotes address whether Kroy is the leaker or not. They are all just gripes about Kim! And in possibly the most puzzling final statement, the insider concluded:

“It’s almost impossible for the proceedings to be kept under confidentiality so if some of it is going to be out then why not all of it? It makes no difference.”

Wait, uhhh, WHAT?!?! This insider response to Kim accusing Kroy’s side of leaking divorce info to the media is “if some of it is going to be out then why not all of it?” That’s not a denial at all. That’s about the furthest thing from a denial that you can get! LOLz!

FWIW, Page Six reports that this insider believes it is Kim who is leaking the divorce details, and not Kroy. But that’s also kind of confusing, to be honest. If Kim “does a whole lot” that she “doesn’t want the public to know about,” as the source very plainly stated (above), why would she then be the one to leak those things to the media? That’s a thinker…

Regardless, that outlet reports Kroy has filed his own court docs asking a judge to deny the Don’t Be Tardy alum’s confidentiality motion. Ultimately, we’ll have to see what a judge makes of all this. But what do U make of it, Perezcious readers?? Sound off on this insider’s interesting and head-scratching claims (below)!

