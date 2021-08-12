Arnold Schwarzenegger Expertly Rips Into Anti-Maskers: ‘Screw Your Freedom’!

The Terminator has spoken!

On Wednesday, Arnold Schwarzenegger chatted with the former National Security Council staffer Alexander Vindman and CNN reporter Bianna Golodryga about how disgusted he has become with the coronavirus misinformation in the country and the lack of compassion amongst the American people. Just voicing some of the thoughts a lot of other folks may have been thinking as of late — like Ms. Jennifer Aniston.

However, the 74-year-old actor specifically slammed those who have selfishly lived in denial about the realities of the pandemic, saying:

“I think people should know there is a virus here, it kills people. And the only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do x, y, and z,’ when you affect other people. That is when it gets serious.”

He is not wrong! The classic example is that you have the freedom to swing your arm — but not into someone else’s face! And that’s exactly what’s going on here, these people are endangering lives with their quixotic stance for absolute “freedom.”

The former Republican governor of California further ripped into the anti-maskers, stating:

“Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. You are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

Go off, Arnold!!! It’s no secret at this point that with the surging coronavirus cases across the country, we ALL need to just do our part by masking and vaxxing up. Simple as that. You can ch-ch-check out the entire video interview (below):

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

For the past year, Schwarzenegger has actually been largely criticizing the ample amount of COVID-19 misinformation coming from social media and lawmakers. In January, the retired bodybuilder actually begged fans to get vaccinated in a powerful message on Facebook, which has recently resurfaced and gone viral again. In the statement, he also urged everyone to listen to the experts who have been trying to get ahead of the virus and keep everyone safe:

“I always say you should know your strengths and listen to the experts. If you want to learn about building biceps, listen to me, because I’ve spent my life studying how to get the perfect peak and I have been called the greatest bodybuilder of all time. We all have different specialties. Dr. Fauci and all of the virologists and epidemiologists and doctors have studied diseases and vaccines for their entire lives, so I listen to them, and I urge you to do the same.”

PREACH IT! Seriously, everyone who says they’ve “done their research” really needs to get a talking to like this!

Arnold continued:

“Some people say it is weak to listen to experts. That’s bogus. It takes strength to admit you don’t know everything. Weakness is thinking you don’t need expert advice and only listening to sources that confirm what you want to believe.”

Spot on! Take a look at the lengthy post (below):

Fair play to @Schwarzenegger … he does articulate this very well. A healthy society is built upon many communities of expertise, where we all should have some basic levels of trust in each other to do the jobs we do. pic.twitter.com/TJKEf9P7Dx — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) August 7, 2021

So to conclude, don’t be a schmuck!! Ha!

As we’ve mentioned a ton of times before, it is not all about you! Just get vaccinated, social distance, and wear your damn mask so we can get out of this!

[Image via WENN]