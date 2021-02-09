Here's The Reason Ashley Benson Dumped G-Eazy!

With the news of the breakup still fresh in our minds, we’re learning more details about what led to the downfall of Ashley Benson and G-Eazy’s pandemic romance.

What started out as a casual fling (even the celebs’ friends didn’t think the pair would last long), grew to be a fairly intense relationship as the couple moved in together and sparked engagement rumors! But alas, old habits die hard and G-Eazy’s seem to have affected Ashley more than expected.

According to a source who spilled to E! News Monday, the Pretty Little Liars star and the musician “had been fighting a lot recently.” They furthered:

“Ashley didn’t like the way he was acting around her. The vibe has just been off. She told him that it’s over.”

While not totally explaining what exactly was “off,” the insider did make reference to what seems to be a common thread among the rapper’s past flings. The confidant shared:

“She felt he hadn’t been fully committed to her.”

Ring a bell? In 2018, Halsey cited a very similar reason for her breakup with the Lazarus singer, born Gerald Earl Gillum. A source shared at the time of their split:

“[He] was flirting with several girls in public.”

So, maybe the 31-year-old’s not a fan of monogamy? Given his past reputation, the Spring Breakers actress was well aware her beau had “always been a ladies man,” said the same confidant. The problem was she “had hesitations once they started getting serious.” Understandable! The insider even went as far as to say:

“She couldn’t stand him talking about other women.”

That would get frustrating real fast. It’s like G-Eazy hasn’t learned from his past… Perhaps he better try an open relationship next time? These poor women continue to get led on to a future he just can’t seem to commit to, unfortunately. Nothing wrong with keeping your options open so long, just as your partner’s fine with that!

What do you U think of this update, Perezcious readers?? Did you believe this couple was ever really going to last? It did always feel a bit like a rebound to us considering Ashley had just gotten out of a very public relationship with former girlfriend Cara Delevingne. The world had also shut down due to COVID-19 so having a hunky quarantine buddy must have been a treat! But, at the same time, did the new coronavirus lifestyle taint their ability to be successfully committed to one another in the first place? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

