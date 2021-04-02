Bachelor In Paradise’s Krystal Nielson & BF Miles Bowles Are Parents! Meet Their Baby Girl!

Happy day!

Bachelor In Paradise alum Krystal Nielson and her boyfriend Miles Bowles celebrated the arrival of their firstborn baby together on Wednesday at 10:17 p.m. local time down in San Diego!

Related: Krystal & Chris Break Up After Less Than A Year Of Marriage

The couple didn’t reveal their infant daughter’s name quite yet, but spirits were clearly high as Krystal proudly showed off the little bundle of joy in the aftermath of the birthing process (below):

Awww! Such love!

The new parents also released a statement about the birth to People on Thursday, revealing (below):

“She is a happy and calm baby and everything we dreamt she would be. We are still in awe of our little angel.”

Love it!

For the record, the world’s newest most adorable baby girl weighed in at 6 lbs. 3.5 oz and registered 18 inches long at birth.

So happy for the new ‘rents!!!

Related: Hilary Duff Subtly Reveals She Gave Birth To Her Third Child! So Great!

While much of the new momma’s pregnancy was filled with joy and a new focus within her fitness company, Total Body Guide, (proving yet again that women, even when preggers, are unstoppable!), she did hit a bit of a scare by late March. When an ultrasound revealed the fitness instructor had developed a “small umbilical cyst near our daughters abdomen,” she opened up to followers on Instagram. Discussing talks that had begun with doctors about birth plans, she said:

“We found out that [the cyst] HAS grown from 1.5mm to 1.8mm and my doctors want to keep it under 2mm prior to delivery which means we are discussing the possibility of being induced between 37 and 38 weeks… which is in one WEEK YA’ll!!!!!!”

“#Excitedandnervous” became Coach Krystal’s new motto as she posed for some of her last baby bump pics and started stressing over the fact that the tiny tot didn’t have a name picked out yet. Days later, the 33-year-old confirmed the duo had entered their “official last week before we become parents!!!!” (below).

Awww!

She and Miles weren’t the only ones pumped with the new addition, either!

Ever since announcing the pregnancy news in November (while still dealing with a divorce from BIP‘s Chris Randone), even her dogs were in on the excitement!

LOLz!

The couple also threw a gender reveal party in late November where they learned they’d be having a girl, and the new dad joked:

“Officially outnumbered but super excited to meet my baby girl!”

Related: Bachelor In Paradise Hell! Krystal Files For Divorce — Here’s What Went Wrong

Ex-hubby Chris was rightfully caught off guard with all the baby blabber, expressing his disappointment on his Instagram Story:

“Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken [to hear about the pregnancy news]. But I know in my heart I’m gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I’ll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build and grow with.”

We give him a lot of credit for staying so optimistic! Seeing your girl move on so quickly has got to hurt!

But what doesn’t hurt is the pure joy radiating off Krystal and Miles now that their mini-me is out in the world! Congratulations!!!

[Image via Krystal Nielson/Instagram & Krystal Nielson/YouTube]