OMG! Is Beanie Feldstein Is Giving Lea Michele The MARIAH CAREY 'I DON'T KNOW HER' Treatment?!

Beanie Feldstein didn’t mean to rain on Lea Michele’s parade.

If you keep up with the Ryan Murphy-verse, you probably all know about this Funny Girl kerfuffle already. In short, Lea has been open for years about how she’s “obsessed” with Barbra Streisand/ Fanny Brice. She loves her, she idolizes her, she’s worked with her… but she won’t be stepping into her shoes.

Broadway’s revival of the iconic show recently announced its casting choice for the Babs role, and surprise! It’s Jonah Hill‘s baby sister.

Related: Lea Is Doing A Lullaby Album Instead — Hear Her Guns N’ Roses Cover!

Fans took notice of the snub right away, and a legion of memes (such as the ones below) were born:

funny girl revival is cast and lea michele is no where in sight pic.twitter.com/3lxvrQCtwO — mitchy (@mitchoo_oo) August 11, 2021

Lea Michele finding out that Beanie Feldstein is playing Funny Girl on Broadway pic.twitter.com/4zY4cj004h — ????????????????????????????✨????//ETERNALS ERA (@giselleb1234) August 11, 2021

Lea Michele’s agent reading the Funny Girl casting announcement knowing she’s going to have to read it to her pic.twitter.com/N72ygtpBWq — Graham Shein (@GrahamShein) August 11, 2021

In fact, so many people brought up the Scream Queens alum after the casting was announced that it was Lea who began trending on Twitter — which apparently really confused the newly crowned Fanny!

When asked about the situation by Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, the Booksmart star replied:

“I didn’t even know that any of this was happening by the way. All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ … I didn’t understand.”

Seriously, girl? A theater lover like you never watched one of the many, MANY episodes of Glee where Rachel Berry talked about (or literally starred in) Funny Girl?

Plus, it wasn’t just Glee — the new momma had been publicly gunning for the role in real life. She even told the very same interviewer, Andy Cohen, back in 2017:

“I hope so, I really hope so. We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon, but I feel really ready to do it now so maybe we could do it soon.”

Lot of “we” talk there. And yet she wasn’t the one doing it at all… So that brings us back to Beanie.

We find it just a liiiiittle hard to believe that a self-professed Funny Girl super fan, who said starring in the show was her “earliest dream,” wouldn’t be aware of her main rival for the job. Or that she never would have heard of the revival rumors with Lea as the star, produced by Ryan Murphy… who is Beanie’s current boss on American Crime Story: Impeachment!

In any case, the 28-year-old acknowledged her rival’s well wishes, saying:

“She very sweetly wrote on my Instagram. I don’t know the woman whatsoever.”

“I don’t know the woman…” Wait, is she giving her the Mariah Carey?? What is going on, surely she must know what she’s doing here, right?

Is she shading her for some other reason? Could it be revenge? Did Lea once treat Beanie or a friend of hers like, well, the way we’ve heard Lea treats people?

Related: Adele Surprises Fans With Another Snippet Of Single Easy On Me During IG Live!

Well, Ben Platt’s BFF might want to get used to Lea’s name popping up surrounding this production, especially since a totally different Glee alum was cast alongside her: Jane Lynch. Just check out the latest round of tweets from this week after a different Glee star was added to the show:

“The fact that Jane Lynch is going to be in Funny Girl on Broadway and NOT Lea Michele is an unlocked Sue Sylvester villain arc that I’m living for.” “The fact that they added Jane Lynch to the Funny Girl Revival makes it seem like they are making this revival for the specific purpose of spiting Lea Michele” “they should cast as many glee cast actors as they can in the funny girl revival except for lea michele”

One is a Glee star headlining the long-awaited Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The other is Lea Michele. pic.twitter.com/7wOXRugT44 — Mica Blackwell (@micablackers) October 6, 2021

Ouch!

Yeah, it doesn’t seem like the whole Lea Michele association is going away any time soon. We can’t wait to see Beanie make the role her own, though!

Ch-ch-check out her more of her chat with Andy (below):

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]