Bachelorette Becca Kufrin & Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Are Expecting!

A former Bachelorette star is getting ready to be a new mom!

Becca Kufrin revealed on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs are expecting!!!

The happy couple, who reside in sunny San Diego, are planning to marry soon. Of course, Becca made headlines last year after being the one to propose to her man and make the move towards a ceremony. But they revealed an even bigger surprise on Wednesday with the baby bump news!

In a sweet message written in a joint IG post, the happy couple shared:

“Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back – mom & dad”

Awww!

Along with it, they posted a video of shots of them holding sonogram photos and celebrating together along with their two adorable pups. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So sweet!

Down in the comments, other Bachelor Nation stars like Gabby Windey, Andi Dorfman, and Wells Adams shared their congratulations on the big news along with thousands of fans!

This is such great news for the gorgeous couple. And for the fans, too! LOLz. Another Bachelor Nation baby, y’all!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Becca Kufrin/Instagram]