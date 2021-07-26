Alex Rodriguez Celebrated Jennifer Lopez's Birthday In This Subtle Way -- So Awkward!

Could it be that Alex Rodriguez is still holding a candle for Jennifer Lopez?

We know the baseball legend was carrying a full-on torch for his ex in the immediate aftermath of their breakup, but it seemed like her reunion with Ben Affleck put that flame out pretty quickly. It couldn’t be easy for A-Rod to see his former fiancée move on so fast with a different ex, but based on this subtle birthday gesture, an itsy bit of tender feeling may have survived the rocky split.

No, the former Yankees player wasn’t posting birthday wishes on his own grid, but he did give a “like” to someone ELSE wishing J.Lo a happy birthday — her sister, Lynda Lopez. Her sweet Instagram caption read:

“Now it’s my time to celebrate you!! My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what’s possible and are my inspiration always. Sometimes I can’t believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!”

Aww. What a lovely message. And a significant one for the athlete to “like,” as if he’s trying to send a message that he’s still cool with the Lopez clan.

Note also that he didn’t like Jen’s pics directly — he’s still keeping a safe distance. Maturity? Or strategy?

Meanwhile, the Love Don’t Cost A Thing artist celebrated her 52nd trip around the sun by going IG official with her Oscar-winning BF. And they REALLY lived it up for her b-day weekend, partying in St. Tropez and even recreating some of their old iconic Bennifer moments.

And they did it all while A-Rod was practically a stone’s throw away!

Yep, the 45-year-old ALSO spent the weekend on a yacht in the French Riviera. According to The Sun, he even dined at the same exact restaurant the night before Bennifer were there lip syncing to Jenny from the Block.

If that seems a little, well, stalkerish to you, there’s apparently a reason for the highly coincidental situation, according to a source for E! News:

“Before they broke up, J.Lo and A-Rod had planned a trip together to the French Rivera for her birthday. Ultimately, he decided not to change his plans and still go — and she also decided to keep her trip but go with Ben, which is why they’re all there right now.”

Awwwwwkward.

First renting a house down the street from J.Lo in the Hamptons, then hanging out with Ben’s ex, and now chilling in St. Tropez on the same exact weekend and “liking” her sister’s posts… if we didn’t know any better, we’d think Alex was planning some sort of Bennifer sabotage. The celeb world sure is a tiny, tangled web, isn’t it?

