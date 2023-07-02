Bethenny Frankel Throws Major Shade At Kourtney Kardashian & Says She’s On Kim’s Side In Nasty Wedding Feud!

Bethenny Frankel is team Kim Kardashian all the way when it comes to the nasty wedding drama with Kourtney Kardashian.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, season three of The Kardashians has shown the two sisters feuding over the fact that Kourt was “hurt” by Kim choosing to partner with Dolce & Gabbana for Milan Fashion Week and “copying” her wedding vibes with Travis Barker. The 44-year-old Poosh founder said in the latest episode of the Hulu show:

“It’s almost like a greediness. If I look at the photos from the fashion show, half of the time I’m like, ‘Is this my wedding?’ There’s no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding. No one just gives a f**k about anything. It’s like the Wild West—like, ‘We’re just gonna take and do as we want. Whatever’s best for us.’”

Yeesh!! But for Kim? She had no clue why her “hater” sibling was upset, saying she “couldn’t have been more mindful” while working on the project:

“I did this to push me mentally and emotionally, but knowing that Kourtney is mad just kills my vibe. This was too big of a moment to not be proud.”

However, Kourt isn’t buying one word of what Kimmy Kakes says, and they’ve resorted to verbally battling it on the show over this whole mess. Things seem to be escalating to the point where we’ll see the pair sit down and hash out the drama for the cameras. But in the meantime, someone outside of the Kardashian-Jenner family is weighing on the whole matter: Bethenny. And she had a lot to say about the ridiculous issue!

The longtime critic of the KarJenners hopped on TikTok Friday to shade Kourtney’s “commercial” with Dolce & Gabbana, saying she is on Kim’s side in the whole “debacle.” Ouch, Bethenny! She said in the video:

“So Kourtney’s commercial — aka wedding — by Dolce & Gabbana was sponsored. Everybody was dressed, the trip was paid for, Kris [Jenner] grabbed every lira off the ground she could grab. Then Kim ended up doing a campaign with Dolce that was oddly familiar.”

At the end of the day, The Real Housewives of New York alum pointed out that Kourtney never would have been offered the opportunity to have a Dolce & Gabbana-themed wedding without the SKIMS creator:

“Kim was the one who laid the groundwork for all of the [Kardashians] and the [Jenners]. So she who makes the gold, makes the rules. They are gonna want Kim. She is the most famous Kardashian. Private planes don’t grow on trees. Kris is gonna grab all those nickels and get all those deals. Don’t hate the player, hate the game.”

She has a point! The 52-year-old Bravolebrity then mentioned that the soon-to-be mom of four should have paid for the ceremony herself instead of working with a big brand like D&G if she wasted it to be unique:

“With branding and with sponsorships come obligations. Nobody gets out without paying the bill.”

Bethenny never fails to give her honest opinions! You can see everything she had to say (below):

Do you agree with Bethenny, Perezcious readers? Are you team Kourtney or team Kim? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube, Bethenny Frankel/TikTok]