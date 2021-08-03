Beyoncé's Mom BLASTS Disney For Racism Over Black Is King!

More Disney drama!

Beyoncé’s momma Tina Knowles-Lawson is calling out the Mickey Mouse brand for alleged racism over the singer’s Black Is King visuals! On the first anniversary of the musical film’s release on Saturday, Tina took to Instagram with a very passionate — and frustrated — message calling out Disney+!

In a since-deleted caption, the proud mother questioned:

“I cannot help but wonder if a white man had made it would it not have been promoted the hell out of, and nominated for all kinds of awards.”

Wow! Now that is a bold statement to make against one of the biggest media companies ever! Not to mention, Bey’s not some small star — her leading role in the flick should have brought in a lot of eyes without much promo. Continuing to muse about the film’s lackluster success, Tina reflected:

“Could it have something to do with the title ‘Black Is King’ Is that why Disney did not promote it?????? Yes I said it!!! With love”

She isn’t holding anything back! Good for her! Praising her daughter’s work in the visual album, the 67-year-old added:

“If you have not seen this movie do yourself a favor and see it! It is a beautiful feast for the eyes and ears on Disney + screen it today. It’s a masterpiece.”

On why it’s such a “masterpiece,” the Texan continued:

“The clothing, the makeup, the hair, the cinematography, the dance. Choreography, the storytelling the music.”

It was all of these things that helped the film score nominations and award wins, despite the momma insinuating otherwise. In fact, the visuals were up for Best Music Film at the Grammy Awards, where the singer still won Best Music Video for Brown Skin Girl and Best R&B Performance for Black Parade.

But even with love from the Beyhive, it just wasn’t enough for this matriarch. She clearly wishes the 39-year-old got more recognition for the project, which coincided with her work on The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack for the remade animated classic in 2019.

Take a look at the Black is King trailer (below) to get a sense of what Tina’s gushing about!

Definitely an impressive piece of art!

Following the candid callout though, Miz Tina quickly swapped her impassioned caption for a more subtle recognition of the anniversary. Cleverly hinting at the controversy, she wrote:

“Tea Anyone? Black is King 1 year anniiversary [sic] ”

LOLz!! She certainly spilled the tea earlier!

Of course, this latest attack against Disney comes on the heels of Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit. Last Thursday, the Marvel star alleged the company had breached her contract by releasing Black Widow on their streaming site at the same time as in theaters, thus largely decreasing her potential earnings. Mickey Mouse’s legal team struck back HARD against the Avenger, calling her lawsuit “sad and distressing.”

They also accused her of a “callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic” — which would have been a valid point if Black Widow didn’t make Disney+ BANK…

Obviously, Bey’s not planning to sue over racism, but that doesn’t mean her loyal fans aren’t ready to spring into action if she does decide to seek change…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Think Tina’s points are valid? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

