Paris Jackson Still Suffers 'PTSD' & 'Hallucinations' From Paparazzi Hounding Michael Jackson!

The media attention celebrities get can be so damaging when it’s directed towards children!

On this week’s episode of Red Table Talk, Paris Jackson admitted she still suffers from “standard PTSD” over the public scrutiny she was under while growing up with Michael Jackson as a father.

Apparently the hardest part for her as a child was the paparazzi following her family wherever they went. While we’ve all become accustomed to wearing masks every time we step outside, the late musician was forced to don an elaborate version amid the crazy paparazzi frenzy. In a futile attempt to shield his kids from some tabloid attention, the King of Pop also opted to cover up his children in public — though that didn’t always do the trick.

Oof, it really sounds like they were being hunted…

Now, years since Paris has been met with the same hysteria, she told Willow Smith (who knows a thing or two about paparazzi herself):

“I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things but that included.”

Sadly, these sounds — whether real or a hallucination — continue to freak the star out. In her everyday life, she’ll be triggered by an ordinary noise, the 23-year-old explained:

“I’ll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.”

How intense! Just makes us understand why some famous parents are so determined to keep their kiddos’ lives private! But with a dad like MJ? That seems impossible looking back…

Still fighting to maintain a sense of control over her life, Paris revealed she makes anyone entering her house sign a non-disclosure agreement. That way she at least knows they can’t gossip about her in the future!

But Paris and Willow share far more similarities than just the spotlight they were birthed into — they’re both members of the LGBTQ+ community! In the episode, which drops Wednesday on Facebook Watch, the model, who identifies as gay, gushed about the amazing allies her brothers are. Prince, 24, apparently joined an LGBTQ+ club in high school for queer kids and allies. Not taking their support for granted, the singer added:

“Not a lot of people can say they have siblings that support them like that.”

Luckily, she also had some major support from her dad, who “caught on pretty quick” and teased her about her crushes growing up, no matter what gender she was attracted to. LOVE that!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below), and check out the full episode of Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch on Wednesday!

