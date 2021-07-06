Gigi Hadid Asks Fans & Paparazzi To Blur Daughter's Face In Pics: 'PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE'

Gigi Hadid is a mom on a mission!

The supermodel has spoken before about her approach to motherhood with Khai Malik, her first child with Zayn Malik. Their daughter is only 9 months old, but Gigi is already looking to the future and figuring out how to help Khai grow up in relative peace when her parents are one of the most famous celeb couples out there.

On Monday, the 26-year-old shared an open letter on social media asking for help to do just that. Addressed to the “paparazzi, press, & fan accounts,” she wrote:

“As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world! and although she gets a lot of that out near our farm, she also gets to experience other places — a true blessing. Our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! she doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city, or what I’ve wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC … that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

Seems like a pretty reasonable desire to us! Bella Hadid’s sister continued:

“I know the laws change State to State, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred- but, from asking around, I believe that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter’s face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera.”

She added:

“I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do … and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.”

Gigi joins other famous parents like Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry, and more in calling for the privacy of their little ones. And while there is some legislation out there concerning photos taken of kids without their consent, a lot more could be done to protect minors from their images being distributed. (For the record, we do not post paparazzi shots of celeb kids on our site that are taken without their consent.)

Still, the new momma was completely gracious in her request, writing:

“I would like to send a huge ‘Thank You’ to those paparazzi who have been so respectful, since I asked them to keep a distance while I walked with the stroller, since my first trip to NYC with Khai. I see you and I appreciate it.”

She concluded:

“For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting … it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often. I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I’m coming from. With love, G.”

A letter from a Mamma ???? pic.twitter.com/Ly7zqxFXro — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 6, 2021

We hope everyone honors this totally fair request. At a time when the public is reflecting on poor media practices of the past, protecting the privacy of children seems like a good place to start in affecting change.

