Bob Saget Talks 'Big Way' Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Supported Him After Full House

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen may have opted out of Netflix’s Full House reboot Fuller House, but that hasn’t affected their tight bond with TV dad Bob Saget. In fact, it seems the entire Tanner fam is now a closer-knit group than ever before!

In a sneak preview of a Tuesday’s episode of the Inside of You With Michael Rosenaum podcast shared with E!, the actor spoke about his relationship with his sitcom twin daughters — and even dove into the controversy surrounding longtime co-star Lori Loughlin.

When asked a classic question by the host:

“Between Candace [Cameron Bure], Jodie [Sweetin] and the Olsen twins, which of the kids did you get along with best?”

The 64-year-old kept things as unbiased as any real father, responding:

“Whoever I was with at the moment, just like my own kids.”

And like his kids, the stand-up comedian has a unique relationship with all the young actresses, though he insisted “there’s no favorite.” The director noted:

“I’m very close with Candace, always was since we did the pilot. Jodie used to sleep over at my house and play with my daughter Aubrey, my oldest.”

OMG — how cute is that? A slumber party with your kid co-star! As for the fashion designers, who were the only two not to sign up for the Netflix series to reprise their shared role as Michelle, Bob suggested his bond with those girls is the most special of all. Saget elaborated:

“Ashley and Mary-Kate, I love so much. When I’m in New York or when they’re here, when we can, we see each other.”

The Masked Singer alum continued:

“They’re all friends, it’s not like they’re kids. But Jodie was probably more like a kid to me. Ashley and Mary-Kate are more like friends because I kind of got the whole thing of everything they’re about. Candace is a friend. They’ve all been there for me in a big way when I’ve gone through hard stuff.”

Clearly, the bond this group shares is unbreakable because the Dirty Daddy author continued to support his colleague and recent jailbird Lori despite her very controversial role in the college admissions scandal.

When news originally hit the fan that the former Hallmark star had allegedly been caught up in illegal activity, many cast members shared their support for their friend despite her getting booted off the final season of Fuller House. So, it doesn’t come as much surprise that, to this day, Saget remains as loyal to the 56-year-old as ever, sharing:

“I love her. I’ve been asked [about] it a lot. I’ve gotten whittled down. I just love her. I don’t know, I’d like to see a lot of other people doing time. We’re in such a place where no matter what I say I’m screwed, and I just love her. That’s where I am on that.”

We get how tough it must be to navigate this whole scandal as one of Lori’s very public friends, plus how confusing it must be to reconcile her prison sentence with years worth of fond memories… Still, don’t you wish just one of them would at least acknowledge the major mistake their co-star made? You can still love someone but be a little critical of their choices, right??

Thoughts on this, readers?? Are you happy to hear Bob’s still so close with the Olsen twins? After all, it always seemed the 34-year-olds were above their childhood fame. And do you think the Full House cast has a right to skirt around tough questions pertaining to Lori’s crimes? Or would you like to see some of them admit maybe they didn’t know their co-star as well as they thought? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

