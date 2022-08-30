Kim Kardashian Uses Hulu Teaser To Reveal How 'Mortified' She Was Over Tone-Deaf 'Nobody Wants To Work' Comments!

On Monday morning, the KarJenner family dropped a two-minute-long trailer for the second season of their Hulu streaming series. In it, the family’s most famous member spoke up about past controversy!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Kim Kardashian sat down for an interview with Variety in March of this year. During that chat, the SKIMS mogul slammed women in business who didn’t want to work hard. Who could forget what the 41-year-old girl boss said at the time:

“I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Obviously that didn’t go over well when the trade mag interview dropped back in the spring! Fans on Twitter called out Kim for days over her tone-deaf commentary, which was truly some of the worst “advice for women in business” she could have possibly given. And now it’s all going to be seen on The Kardashians!!

Hulu released the show’s new season two trailer across their social platforms on Monday, and the video indicates fans will get to see Kim deal with the Variety flub in real time through the season. In the teaser clip, Kim pesters little sis Khloé Kardashian over what she should do about the controversy. Ever the one to tell it like it is, the Revenge Body alum doesn’t sugarcoat the disappointment in her big sis:

“No one sympathizes with you!”

Damn!!!

Khloé’s right, though… Just saying! In response, Kim adds:

“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset.”

Yeah, well, we would hope. At that point, True Thompson‘s momma appears to encourage her sis through the tough time, replying to her stressed older sibling:

“You got this. We’re built for this.”

Trying to put a positive spin on it!

There’s plenty of drama elsewhere in the trailer, too. At one point, Kylie Jenner alludes to crying “non-stop for like three weeks” after giving birth to her second child in February of this year. The reveal teases the early planning for Khloé’s child, just born via surrogate, as well. Plus, fans see Kim prepping the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress for her infamous Met Gala walk and interacting with daughter North West about it. Oooh!

Also, Kylie’s older sis Kendall Jenner appears to continue her drive to take on a more active role in TV ventures by popping up quite a bit in the 2-minute tease. And then things get serious — and scary — when momager Kris Jenner sheds a tear over a scary medical procedure.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of inspo throughout — even with the drama closely tagging alongside. Kris herself sums it up best at the very end of the clip:

“Family. That’s our superpower.”

Indeed it is!

You can watch the full thing (below):

