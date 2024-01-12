Kylie Jenner Was 'Awkward' & Shy As Timothée Chalamet's Date At Golden Globes -- NOT Territorial??

Ooh, yet another fresh take on the Golden Globes gossip mystery? Do tell!

You’ve all heard by now the fan theory about how Selena Gomez told bestie Taylor Swift about trying to get a photo with Timothée Chalamet — only to be rebuffed by his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

Obviously this was all speculation by fans — and a few lip readers. Both Selena and Timmy have denied that’s what happened.

some #GoldenGlobes tea???????? “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

There are still those who are convinced, and want to hold tight to that narrative. Sources told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that Kylie was being “heavily protective” of Timothée because she “knows that women would love to break up what they have” and “isn’t going to let him go.”

On her Deux U podcast Thursday, DeuxMoi pushed back on that whole notion. Their sources — who were at the actual awards ceremony — said Kylie was anything but territorial!

“Kylie and Timothée kept to themselves, pretty much, and they were very touchy. Kylie sat there awkwardly and didn’t talk to anyone. She barely looked at anyone at their table.”

Wow! It sounds from this witness that Kylie felt really out of place as a plus-one at the type of glamorous award show she’d never be at on her own. And you know what? Relatable if true!

Of course, someone being shy can certainly come off as standoffish from afar. It wouldn’t be the first time if there was some kind of misunderstanding like that. But Deux’s sources say the s**t-talking Selena and Taylor were doing, per those near them, was mostly about THE MONOLOGUE!

Yes, Jo Koy‘s disastrous opening, which featured bad jokes about Oppenheimer, Meryl Streep, and — controversially — Taylor. Sounds like they weren’t happy about it. Could have guessed that one!

So was Kylie really just feeling uneasy being Timmy’s date for the Globes? Is that why she didn’t walk the red carpet with him, too? Such a different take! What do YOU think??

