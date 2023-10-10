Bre Tiesi Says She Had ‘No Control’ Over Her Mental State After Having Son With Nick Cannon

Bre Tiesi got real about her “intense” postpartum experience.

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, the 32-year-old reality star shared that she struggled with her mental health after welcoming her son Legendary Love with Nick Cannon. It got so bad for Bre that it felt like she had absolutely “no control” over “anything” in her life. She explained:

“I had no control over my mental state, over my emotions, over my anything. That was intense. You can’t stop yourself, and I think that was what makes it so scary. ‘Cause you’re like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Like, nothing’s wrong. Like, I have this beautiful baby. And why am I crying? And I don’t cry. Like, what the hell’s wrong with me?’ Like, you just can’t get it together.”

Heartbreaking. But many mothers no doubt can relate to the intense mix of emotions that can come after having a baby. Through this experience, Bre realized just how unprepared women can be about what motherhood and postpartum are like:

“Everyone lies to you about motherhood. They don’t really tell you how hard it is and everything that comes with it and all of that. I think that I thought I’d snap back immediately, mentally, physically, in all ways.”

As parents know, that is often not what happens. And for Bre, what made her postpartum struggle incredibly hard was the fact that she was filming the sixth season of Selling Sunset just weeks after welcoming her son. During that time, Bre shared she had a lot of pressure and concerns about the show on top of struggling with her mental health:

“[I felt] the pressures of, like, being on TV and being like, ‘What if I say something that f**king gets me canceled or ruins me or they edit it [poorly]?’”

Oof. Fortunately for Bre, she had support during this tough time – especially from her baby daddy Nick. The real estate agent called him a “good man” who “steps up” for their baby boy no matter what. We love to hear that she had someone by her side during this rough patch! Beyond having a good support system, Bre also noted working out and “trying to keep any normalcy” from her life before having a baby had helped her get through this journey.

Now, things seem to be looking up for Bre. She expressed that she’s in full-on “mom mode” and loves it:

“I can really focus on my son, and I can focus on my career, and we do our own thing how and when we wanna do it. It works for me.”

It’s great to see Bre getting vulnerable about her postpartum experience. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Bre Tiesi/Instagram, Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]