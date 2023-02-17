Bre Tiesi Shuts Down ‘Pathetic’ Claim Nick Cannon Missed Valentine’s Day!

Bre Tiesi is over people trying to paint Nick Cannon as a “bad” father and partner.

The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star, who shares 8-month-old son Legendary Cannon with the Wild ‘N Out personality, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse into her Valentine’s Day festivities. In the video, she showed off several gifts she received from Nick for the holiday, which included a big bouquet of roses, chocolates, and a ton of red and white balloons all over her home.

Bre also gushed in the caption about how “grateful” she was for the extravagant gifts. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So thoughtful!!!

While many followers couldn’t get over the sweet gesture from the 42-year-old host, several people had something negative to say about it. One hater commented on Thursday:

“This is Nick Cannon’s baby mama. A little concerned about the environment if he is going to be this extra every time he misses a holiday.”

Seriously??? That comment quickly caught the attention of Bre, and she was not standing for it! The momma hit back at the person for making a “pathetic” claim about Nick, writing:

“Ain’t nobody miss s**t we celebrated each other over two days. You want so bad to make him a bad dad and partner y’all pathetic. And you follow me? So WEIRD.”

Bre never fails to stand up for The Masked Singer star, especially when the online trolls (or even his other baby mommas) try to say he’s a terrible dad! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below!

