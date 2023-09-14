Britney Spears DID Hook Up With Housekeeper -- But Only AFTER Sam Asghari Split: REPORT

What’s going on between Britney Spears and her former housekeeper? We’re finally getting some answers — well, at least from one source…

Weeks after Sam Asghari filed for divorce from the 41-year-old pop sensation, rumors began circulating that she was getting super close to her ex-employee, Paul Richard Soliz. This alleged relationship was concerning due to a couple things: first there’s his sketchy past — he had several misdemeanor charges against him! Second is the early reporting Sam and Brit had a huge blowout argument about alleged cheating! While Britney has not addressed the romance speculation, Paul only added fuel to the fire when he gushed about her being a “phenomenal woman” to Us Weekly… as he left a court hearing for an alleged parole violation.

But is she really romantically involved with Paul? Well, despite conflicting reports from other outlets, an insider for DailyMail.com insists that “Britney is not dating Paul.” Phew! BUT they say something was going on between them at one point. The source claimed they had a “short fling” together — but also maintain it WASN’T cheating. They say this was strictly after her marriage with Sam ended:

“They had a short fling after Sam left but that was it.”

So if Sam and Britney did have an explosive fight over claims she had cheated with a former staff member as reports allege, it wasn’t because she had been unfaithful with Paul!

As for his criminal history? The singer had no idea about it, the insider says, which makes sense considering no one ran a background check on him before he was hired as her housekeeper! The source noted:

“Britney hooked up with him twice and, at the time, [she] did not know about his criminal past. She no longer has any communication with him. When his criminal past came to light recently, his employment for Britney ended.”

When it comes to her dating life now, Britney hasn’t been worried about getting into another serious relationship after breaking up with Sam. Instead, the DailyMail.com source said she has been “enjoying” her single era:

“She is enjoying her freedom right now. At the same time she is still processing her divorce from Sam and she is still healing from this. Britney is not dating anyone right now. When she does date again, it is sure as hell not going to be a freeloader and it is not going to be anyone who needs anything from her other than her time.”

Damn, talk about some shade being thrown at Paul! Or did they mean Sam..?

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you glad Britney is done with Paul? Sound OFF in the comments below.

