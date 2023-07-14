Uh-Oh! Britney Spears Has One MAJOR Qualm Before Publishing Her Forthcoming Memoir!

Britney Spears is getting ready to release her much-anticipated memoir The Woman In Me.

But judging by this new report from first thing on Friday morning, it sounds like she still has at least one major unanswered question to work through ahead of that book’s planned October 24 release date.

According to TMZ, Spears is still not sure whether she will herself be the one to personally record the audiobook version of The Woman In Me. Obviously, audiobooks are big business — and this one attached to Spears would be HUGE considering her following, her life story, and the much-anticipated waiting game millions of fans are already playing with the print version of her upcoming late October release.

Per that news outlet, Spears “remains undecided” about whether to step into the recording booth to take care of the audio. And in a strange add-on, that news org also notes “its unclear why she hasn’t made a decision.”

Hmmm…

TBH, it’s unclear why publishers haven’t made that decision, either — if she isn’t going to do it, they better get somebody else in to do it pronto, right?! Or, they already have, and that’s a backup plan in case Spears backs out??

But interestingly, the news outlet claims the Baby One More Time singer’s team is “scrounging up a list of names for possible candidates” in case she decides not to record it herself. So maybe there is no backup plan here?! That’s a big risk considering how hugely popular this book already is with pre-sale orders. And how soon October 24 really is, when you consider the time it takes to record a full audiobook!

Regardless, as TMZ notes, “the clock is ticking” on the indecision. It’s 288 pages packed full of Spears’ life story, and that means quite a bit of recording work yet to be done.

Of course, the Toxic singer is no stranger to being in the studio. Heck, she’s prepping to drop some new music soon, so she knows how the game goes when the red light goes on and she steps up to the mic! But still, singing and grinding through an audiobook recording are two very different things.

As of this moment, the news org claimed in their Friday morning report that Brit’s manager Cade Hudson is with her in Mexico right now “trying to reach a decision.” So perhaps there will be some answers either way in very, very short order.

Regardless, Brit has definitely been through a lot lately. So she’s certainly trying to figure all angles and work out all possible options. As is her right!

