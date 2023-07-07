Britney Spears Slap: NBA Security Guard WON'T Be Charged!

Off the hook!

The investigation into the allegations that NBA star Victor Wembanyama‘s security guard Damian Smith slapped Britney Spears in Las Vegas on Wednesday night has come to a quick and unsatisfying end.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a probe into Brit’s allegations concluded on Friday morning, and “no charges will be filed.” Additional details about the case were not revealed.

We have to imagine this will be a bummer for the Toxic artist. As we reported, she filed a police report alleging the San Antonio Spurs‘ Director of Team Security “backhanded” her outside of the restaurant Catch in the Aria Hotel. She claimed she was attacked after tapping on the player’s shoulder and the blow sent her glasses flying and nearly knocked her to the ground.

In a statement on her Instagram, she demanded an apology for the violence. It does not appear as if she has gotten one publicly from either the guard or athlete, but Victor did address the incident on Thursday afternoon, saying someone grabbed him from behind and, to his knowledge, his team pushed them to the ground. The 19-year-old didn’t even know it was the Circus star until later.

According to an eyewitness for TMZ, once back in the restaurant, Britney said in a “very animated voice” that the guard “punched” her. Her security guard then asked Victor’s team member to come to her table and apologize, which he reportedly did, revealing he didn’t know it was her at the time. Britney was reportedly angry and in shock. She then beelined it for the bathroom. You can see photos of her inside the restaurant HERE. Thoughts?

