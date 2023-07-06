Britney Spears 'Backhanded' By NBA Security Guard After Getting Too Close To Rookie Star Victor Wembanyama In Las Vegas!

Sounds like Britney Spears had a tough night in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the pop star was at celeb hotspot Catch inside the Aria Hotel when she reportedly saw San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama signing autographs for fans. So, she went over to say hi. But when she tapped the French-born 19-year-old on the shoulder, security officials with the NBA franchise allegedly slapped her and knocked her down!!!

According to TMZ, the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time in Sin City. Spears walked up to interact with the basketball sensation. To do so, she allegedly “tapped him on his back, right shoulder.” But after tapping again and staying close to the athlete, security apparently became alarmed over her intrusion into his space.

So, per the outlet, a security staffer for the Spurs allegedly “backhanded her.” The strike was hard enough that it caused the Toxic singer to “fall to the ground,” and it even resulted in “knocking her glasses off.”

OMG!!!

The 41-year-old apparently got up, returned to her table, and “composed herself.” Later on in the night, the security staffer for the NBA club came over and apologized. Per TMZ, the staffer — who they identify as Spurs’ Director of Team Security Damian Smith — said this to the Baby One More Time singer:

“You understand how it is when you’re being swarmed by fans.”

Smith also apparently told Spears he didn’t recognize her at the time. She apparently “accepted” that apology.

Interestingly, after Spears’ security talked to Spurs staffers, the singer did file a police report over the incident. But according to an early Thursday morning update from the news outlet, law enforcement sources in Vegas say the slap is “not being handled as a criminal matter.” Instead, police have determined Smith was “not trying to hurt Britney” but just trying to do his job by defending the Spurs’ star.

Wow…

FWIW, paparazzi cameras captured Spears walking “speedily” out of the restaurant later that night, per Page Six. That outlet claimed the pop singer — who was with husband Sam Asghari — was rocking a hoodie and sunglasses “to conceal her identity.” As that outlet also notes, it’s unclear where Asghari was when the slap went down at Catch a few hours before, tho.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via San Antonio Spurs/YouTube/Britney Spears/Instagram]