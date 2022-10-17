BTS Members Are Officially Enlisting In Mandatory Korean Military Service -- And SOON!

After much speculation about whether they’d be exempt or not, BTS is enlisting in the military!

After delaying their mandatory ervice for a few years in 2020 when they snagged a two-year extension, the band is officially preparing to fulfill their service requirements for the South Korean government. On Monday, the group’s record label BIGHIT Music announced:

“It’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve.”

BTS’ eldest member Jin, 29 (inset), will be the first to enlist.

Announcing the timeline of things to follow, the record label continued in a statement:

“The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”

Fans can expect the group to come back together in just over two years when all their service requirements are complete, the company concluded:

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

Their decision to join the military comes after Lee Ki Sik, commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, reportedly said last week that it was “desirable” for the BTS stars to serve, according to NBC News. Per the country’s law, all able-bodied men 18-35 are required to perform 18-21 months in the military.

This timing couldn’t be more inneresting though! The band members, including Jung Kook, Jimin, V, SUGA, RM, and j-hope, all reunited for a performance at the Yet To Come in Busan concert over the weekend — which acted like a reunion for the group since splitting off to work on solo projects earlier this year. We’re wishing them all positive vibes as they head into this new adventure!

