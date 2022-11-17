Maren Morris Reacts To Candace Cameron Bure's Controversial 'Traditional Marriage' Remarks!

Maren Morris has entered the chat!

Candace Cameron Bure has been making headlines for insisting she only wants to see “traditional marriage” portrayed in her upcoming slate of Christmas movies with Great American Family, and the country singer has some THOUGHTS! On Wednesday, Instagram influencer Matt Bernstein shared a post recapping the actress’ very anti-LGBTQ+ remarks, saying in part:

“You went decades without ever having to see an LGBTQ character on screen. Now, we’re in 1 out of 5 movies. Sorry if this disturbs you. Sending thoughts and prayers.”

Hah! The post went on to call out the network’s CEO Bill Abbott‘s statement in the same interview, as well, in which he basically called being queer a “trend.” Ugh.

Related: Candace’s Daughter Blasts ‘Vile’ Media Amid Anti-LGBT Controversy!

Ch-ch-check it out in full (below)!

The upload quickly caught Maren’s attention and she decided to share her two cents — since she’s never been afraid to stick up for the queer community in the past. Calling out Candace and referencing her Full House character D.J. Tanner, she wrote:

“Make DJ Gay Again.”

LOLz!!

It’s no real surprise the My Church songstress is speaking out against the hate, though. She has proven to be a fierce ally amid her beef with Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, over transphobic comments. We love to see it!

Of course, this hilarious response comes after the Christmas Under Wraps lead told WSJ. Magazine earlier this week that her new work with the Christian conservative network, Great American Family (where she will not only be an actress but also a chief creative officer), will be focusing on faith-based, family programming — AKA Christian content with no queer couples in sight.

Related: Maren Throws Shade At Brittany With Costume Inspired By Their ‘Beef’

Many celebrities have also called out the former child star for her rude remarks, including One Tree Hill’s Hilarie Burton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and JoJo Siwa. Even Candace’s Fuller House co-star and longtime TV sister Jodie Sweetin seemed to denounce the message when she slid into JoJo’s comment section to share her love and support. Now that’s saying something!

Unfortunately, despite the intense backlash, the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries alum does not seem very sorry for what she said. On Wednesday afternoon, the 46-year-old took to the ‘gram to post a lengthy statement — but she notably did NOT apologize. Instead, she slammed the media and haters for getting upset. Sigh.

The non-profit organization Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) has since taken a stand against the exclusionary network, telling ET:

“If GAF’s plan is to intentionally exclude stories about LGBTQ couples, then actors, advertisers, cable and streaming platforms, and production companies should take note and seriously consider whether they want to be associated with a network that holds exclusion as one of its values.”

GLAAD’s President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis also offered to meet with Candace to discuss the negative impact of her interview, adding:

“It’s irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion. I’d love to have a conversation with Bure about my wife, our kids, and our family’s traditions. Bure is out of sync with a growing majority of people of faith, including LGBTQ people of faith, who know that LGBTQ couples and families are deserving of love and visibility.”

Amen!

Sadly, we don’t think Candy’s gonna be so willing to have a meeting — or listen to any of the criticism, for that matter. She’ll just keep saying she loves everyone while continuing to exclude those with differing opinions. And all in the name of God, SMH… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]