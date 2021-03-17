J.Lo & A-Rod Have 'A Lot Of Issues' And She's Been 'Contemplating Breaking Up' With Him For 6 Months!!

What does the future hold for J-Rod???

With the whole Madison LeCroy drama going on, we were aware of some bumps in the road for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Yet somehow we were still surprised to hear that the couple had decided to call it quits. Of course, soon after that they decided not to call it quits, so it’s been a rollercoaster for all of us.

After seeing how happy their beautiful blended family seemed during quarantine, we couldn’t help but wonder if the trouble really boiled down to A-Rod’s alleged DMs with the Southern Charm star. But a source close to J.Lo told People that “Madison has no bearing on the rough patch.” According to this insider, things started unraveling long before that. They claimed:

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months.”

Wow! Seeing the MLB alum support his lady at the Inauguration, we never would have guessed that there were cracks in the facade. But apparently, coronavirus lockdown was more difficult on the couple than we realized. The source explained:

“They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

You’d think that after living on top of each other for so long, some absence would make the heart grow fonder. And yet while the actress has been away filming her latest flick, “distance has been an issue,” and “Jennifer was very unhappy.”

An insider added:

“Filming during COVID has been very hard for her… not having Alex around all the time makes her stressed.”

A friend of the baseball star told the outlet that he was “in a mood” after his last visit to his fiancée in the Dominican Republic. But now that the relationship struggles have been made public, the pair seem more determined than ever to make things work. The former Yankee returned to DR over the weekend, and a source reported:

“Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together.”

The J.Lo insider shared:

“The past few days were upsetting and stressful. She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together.”

The mother of twins and father of two teen girls have “been trying to keep it together for the kids,” who are reportedly very invested in the relationship. But that’s not the only complication to the romance, as they also have more than one business venture together. The source reflected:

“They’re tied in their business worlds so it’s not a cut and-dry breakup. It’s taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all.”

Another insider agreed:

“They invested a lot into their relationship. An official split would be devastating on so many levels.”

At the end of the day, the J.Lo insider remarked:

“They love each other, and they have so much to lose if they split.”

