Why Cardi B & 'Serial Cheater' Offset's Latest Breakup 'Feels Different'

Cardi B might be adamant that she and Offset are over, but many insiders aren’t sure what to believe!

While speaking to Us Weekly on Tuesday, sources close to the stars speculated that the Bodak Yellow artist is going to have a much harder time getting over the Migos member than she seems to think, musing:

“Cardi’s saying she done with Offset even after their New Year’s Eve hookup, but friends aren’t convinced. This is a pattern with them. He’s a serial cheater. She flips out but then runs right back to him.”

Oof. Not the healthiest of patterns.

As we’ve been following, the 31-year-old mother of two announced in a December livestream that she had been single “for a minute” after splitting with her husband. Despite the heartbreaking news, she insisted she was “excited” about starting “a new life” for herself — yet just weeks later, she returned to tell fans she’d slept with the rapper over the holidays! So, yeah, we can see why her friends think she might be rushing right back to him as usual!

While the WAP hitmaker has denied getting back together, a second insider noted that she’s willing to give the 32-year-old another shot because of their children, Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2. They explained:

“She’s hopeful for the sake of the kids that they can make it work.”

Understandable! But that doesn’t mean Offset will really ever truly change for her, the confidant added:

“He’s cheated on her multiple times. Friends are reminding her that history has a tendency to repeat itself.”

Something she should know by now! The couple has split several times amid cheating rumors in the past (including a near divorce), and according to the first source, that’s exactly why they broke up this time around, too. The musician reportedly discovered her beau had been unfaithful — again! Because of this, a third source thinks this current breakup “feels different” from past problems:

“Cardi’s inner circle believes that she and Offset are done for good.”

Whether or not they are, there is ONE thing that could end this on-again, off-again romance forever. Per the first insider, some of the New York native’s friends think she would dump the Bad and Boujee crooner and never look back if he ever fathered a child with another woman!! So, we guess there is something she won’t tolerate!

Regardless of how this romance shakes out, one thing is clear to all the sources, they will “always be in each other’s lives” because of the kids, and therefore “will always” put their offspring first, the first source said:

“They want to maintain a positive and healthy relationship.”

Well, that’s good, at the very least. That’ll make this new family dynamic easier for Kulture and Wave! Fingers crossed they can navigate the turning tides of their romance with as little drama as possible!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think they’re done for good?? Let us know (below)!

