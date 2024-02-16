Joe Alwyn Ready To Tell All About Taylor Swift?! Including Karlie Kloss Drama?!?

Is Joe Alwyn about to shock the world by turning the tables on his famous ex??

All we’ve heard about the Favourite actor’s relationship with Taylor Swift was how he was such a private person and wasn’t into her level of fame. We assumed he’d never break his silence about their breakup. However, something changed recently…

Tay announced she was breaking up the pattern of Taylor’s Versions with a brand new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Everyone already would have assumed it was largely about the recent end of her six-year relationship, but the name itself, it turns out, is a jab at Joe. The actor had a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott and other actors called “The Tortured Man Club.”

Maybe it’s in light of the oncoming train he’s facing, but according to two different gossip hounds, word on the street is Joe is about to spill all! Vanessa Grigoriadis of the Infamous podcast was a guest on the Deux U pod on Thursday — where she revealed she’s been told to get ready to try to score a potential interview with Joe — because he wants to tell all!

“I have heard that Joe wants to talk. Joe is ready to tell about Taylor. Joe’s out there, hanging out there, and he’s ready to confess all that happened.”

WHOA! Not only that, she says she asked a source close to Taylor what the heck happened with Karlie Kloss, if there was actually anything to the rumors they secretly dated, all that. And she was told HARD NO to #Gaylor rumors — but also that she was told she should speak to Joe about it:

“You know who you should be calling is Joe because Joe is ready to on the DL tell how that relationship went down.”

He wants to dish not just on their dirty laundry but stuff with her squad, too? Damn! If true, this is WILD!

And what’s crazy? DeuxMoi then revealed she’s been told THE SAME THING! She heard Joe is ready to spill his guts, too! She’d heard he was “frustrated” with the narratives online — but the album may be too much for him! That actually fits with what we’ve heard — and it might mean he’s close to spilling the tea about everything!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you really feel like Joe may be ready to blow? And are you prepared for what he might say??

