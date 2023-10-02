Cardi B CLAPS BACK After Kanye West Called Her A 'Plant By The Illuminati' In Leaked Rant!

Cardi B is clapping back after Kanye West totally DISSED her in a leaked phone call!

Footage of Ye s**t-talking the rapper leaked online over the weekend. According to HotNewHipHop, it was originally filmed for an unreleased documentary. In the clip, the Heartless musician is on the phone ranting:

“Cardi B is a plant by the Illuminati. She don’t write her raps, she’s just there to sound as ignorant as possible… You know, she has literally replaced Nicki Minaj purposefully. They put her there, and now she doesn’t know what to do, she has no idea what the f**k is going on.”

He added:

“She thinks it’s just a blessing from the universe. It ain’t no blessing from the f**king universe.”

Damn!

Take a listen to his wild theory (below):

Everybody is not lying pic.twitter.com/ExumZBbQI2 — idk (@wegooupp) October 1, 2023

Obviously, everybody’s been waiting to hear the Bodak Yellow artist’s response. And you’ll be surprised to hear she’s kind of defending Kanye!

In response on Sunday night, Cardi re=shared an interview the Yeezy designer did with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked last year in which he discussed his collab with the female performer on her song Hot S**t. Bianca Censori‘s hubby said this at the time, seemingly referring to the 30-year-old’s time on Love & Hip-Hop: New York:

“My cousins were saying ‘come by here’ yesterday but I was finishing that verse for your girl, you know what I mean. Like I always believed in her since she was on the show.”

In a recent Hollywood Unlocked interview with Jason Lee, @kanyewest talks about Cardi B Now umm ???? pic.twitter.com/aFKuZ2jIkq — ThatssoKenMinaj ???????? (@thatssokenmaraj) January 25, 2022

Not exactly singing the same tune, is he?

Fans were instantly skeptical about Ye’s change in attitude, commenting on X (Twitter):

“This means nothing he still said u a plant you think you ate.” “Oh she’s in denial.” “What’s more believable? A behind the doors conversation or an interview with ur friend who just coerced him to do a collab with u?” “This proves nothing sweetie… you’re still a fraud” “NOW THATS HOW U RESPOND!”

So, a bit of a mixed reaction, and it actually caused the performer to delete the tweet! Hmm. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

