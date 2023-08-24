Cardi B Threatens To Sue Fan Who Posted Alleged Proof Offset Cheated: 'We're Gonna Make An Example Out Of You'

Well, damn! Don’t mess with Cardi B!

The rapper is preparing to sue a hater who posted alleged proof of Offset cheating! She ain’t playing around!!

On Sunday, the X (Twitter) account @ayywalker shared several posts regarding the musician’s rumored infidelity, one of which included a voice note of someone trying to set up a meeting with a woman. Plus there was an alleged picture of Offset cheating!

The poster — who appeared to be a Nicki Minaj fan — captioned the upload (HERE):

“Offset has allegedly cheated on Cardi B once again. How embarrassing.”

Pretty quickly the post caught attention. But not just because of the shocking claims…

Instead, loads of fans found cause for suspicion, and they argued the clip seemed like it was generated by AI. Others saw flaws with the photo, claiming it didn’t match Offset’s hair or body type at all. Jeez. Sooo it was all fake?

If you ask Cardi, the answer to that is yes, fake, 100%!

When the controversy got back to the Bodak Yellow vocalist, she’d had enough of the BS and CALLED OUT the troll!

In a since-deleted voice recording of her own, the 30-year-old hit back at the claims — and warned the OG poster to prep for a legal war!!! After revealing she had all the contact information of the user’s father, she said:

“So you guys are going to receive a letter from his lawyer. Because all these little games that you guys want to play online, it’s going to be over with. […] You’re going to be getting sued, and we’re going to make an example out of you. Yeah, and that was a terrible AI voice, by the way, so yeah, bye.”

YOWZA!!

She ain’t playin’ around!

Take a listen:

Oof!!

It would appear her legal team is already taking action, too! The content in @ayywalker’s initial tweet has already been blocked because of copyright issues. Addressing this, the fan shared:

“Cardi just copyrighted my tweet. Btch you mad at me when you need to be mad at the n***** that’s CHEATING ON YOU!!.”

Yeesh! The so-called graphic designer doesn’t seem worried about this lawsuit at all! We would be shaking in our boots! You never want to be the one someone uses to “make an example out of” — especially not when they have the funds to support a big legal battle like Cardi does!

If you don’t know, the husband and wife have dealt with cheating in the past. In fact, in 2020, the WAP artist actually filed for divorce after rumors she’d put up with infidelity for the duration of their relationship. That said, within a month, they were back together.

In more recent months, Offset caused a buzz when he publicly accused his baby momma of cheating on him — but she then very forcefully denied the allegations and he later admitted he was lying about the whole thing! So, they’re certainly not immune to scandal. But the New York native knows when to hit back hard when necessary! Now we’ll just have to wait and see what becomes of this threat…

Reactions, y’all!? Tell us (below)!

