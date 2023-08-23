Whoopi Goldberg Answers Persistent Question Of Whether She's A Lesbian!

Whoopi Goldberg knows what people want to know. Heck, they ask her all the time!

The View host rarely talks about her sexuality publicly, but she made an exception this time for former co-host Raven-Symoné. The That’s So Raven alum had her old friend on Sunday’s episode of The Best Podcast Ever, which she co-hosts with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. Raven couldn’t help but fawn over Whoopi, saying:

“Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much, like, I just wanted to be up underneath the titty the whole time. But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes.”

LOLz! As they all shared a laugh, she confirmed she was serious, saying:

“Sometimes, Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes.”

Miranda teased that her wife just “wants everybody to be gay”:

“I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s. I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here, right now.”

We know that feeling! Besides being amazing news, it would also be good for podcast exposure… Ha!

But obviously Raven is NOT the only one to get those vibes from the EGOT. So she’s used to having to break it to them:

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian.”

No, Whoopi isn’t gay. Despite all the vibes. She added:

“But I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television.”

It’s true, Whoopi played lesbians in two of her most acclaimed roles, The Color Purple and Boys on the Side. That may account for some of it. Maybe a lot is just vibes. But either way she’s talked a lot before about how the LGBT community was always accepting of her, even when others weren’t. She told PrideSource in 2014 she’s always had gay support since early on in her career:

“You know, no one was trying to claim me, nobody wanted me. Black folks didn’t want me. Nobody wanted me. But I’ve always been claimed by the gay community. Always.”

But having gay women crush on her has been a hurdle at times for Whoopi in her friendships! She told Raven:

“I’ll tell them, ‘I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this, but I’m not going to do this’… and they’re like, ‘OK!'”

See? Raven isn’t the only one who wants Whoopi to be gay! LOLz!

But the Star Trek star has actually been married three times, to men. She was married to counselor Alvin Martin from the age of 18 to 24. She married Dutch cinematographer David Claessen at 31, but they got divorced a couple years later. And for just one year, in 1994, she married fellow actor Lyle Trachtenberg. Since it’s never worked out, one can see why some gals might hold out hope she was still in the closet. But nope.

Did YOU ever wonder about Whoopi??

