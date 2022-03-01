Cardi B & Offset Leave MASSIVE Tip At NYC Restaurant!!

Cardi B and Offset love to splurge on fancy gifts and outings for one another, but this time they’re using their money to uplift others!

According to Page Six, on Monday night, the couple and their entire team dined at Brooklyn Chop House. With orders that included dumplings and dessert, they racked up a $3,000 bill. The rappers then decided to add on a $1,400 tip! Wow!! We bet that made the staff’s night!

Related: Cardi B Offers To Pay Funeral Costs For 17 Victims Killed In Bronx Fire

To mark the occasion, the couple also snapped a photo with the restaurant owner Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, who is preparing to open a second location of his eatery in Times Square. Ch-ch-check out the snapshot (below)!

Amazing!

And that dessert looks so yummy!! We love to see these musicians giving back to hard-working people! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]