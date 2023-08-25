Carlos Santana Goes On SHOCKING Anti-Trans Rant During Concert: ‘You Know Who You Really Are’

Carlos Santana fans were in for more than they bargained for during a recent concert.

Late last month, the Black Magic Woman guitarist got on stage to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, when he took a brief pause to share some of his unsolicited thoughts on trans identities.

Oh boy, here we go…

In a clip now circulating the web, the iconic musician can be heard explaining his views, which are clearly seen through a religious lens:

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.”

OK? He continued:

“Later on when you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

Hmm… This all, for reasons beyond us, led up to his controversial main point:

“A woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you want to do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that.”

Come on, seriously? Why did he find it necessary to go there at a CONCERT? We’ve come such a long way as a society where more and more members of the LGBTQIA+ community can feel safe, secure, and seen enough to come forward with their truths — which is NO easy task, especially given so many state legislations’ attempts to return to more archaic ways of thinking. And how disheartening to hear him use such a loaded term like “closet,” as said LGBTQIA+ members have worked SO hard to break free from that symbolic place of repression. Isn’t Carlos supposed to be known for preaching about love and peace?!

The 76-year-old then doubled down, expressing solidarity with his “brother” Dave Chapelle, who came under fire in 2021 for his own transphobic remarks. Watch the full clip (below):

Carlos Santana goes on anti-trans rant during New Jersey concert: “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are… a woman is a woman and a man is a man.” pic.twitter.com/fss8d4qukK — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023

Sigh.

Over on X (Twitter), users weren’t buying into his outdated remarks, writing things like:

“Now who the hell asked Carlos Santana his opinion on trans rights? If you don’t play that little riff from Maria Maria and keep it moving…” “I didn’t have Carlos Santana being an ignorant transphobic bigot on my BINGO card. What a shame.”

On Thursday, after the backlash, the Oye Como Va musician clarified his remarks in a statement to Billboard:

“Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

Now THAT’s more like the Carlos we know! Hopefully he really did see the light…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

