Cassie Randolph Had NO IDEA Ex-BF Colton Underwood Was Coming Out As Gay On GMA...

Dude, Colton Underwood, we are so unbelievably happy for you now that you’ve come out and you can live your best life as you truly are, but, like, shouldn’t you have at least given a heads up to your ex??

As we reported earlier on Wednesday, the 29-year-old former Bachelor sat down this morning with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and revealed that he is gay. Which is great!!!! Just one small problem…

According to a report published later on Wednesday by Us Weekly, the former football stud apparently COMPLETELY forgot to tell former girlfriend/one-time Bachelor winner and fellow public figure Cassie Randolph that he was gay — or that he’d be coming out publicly for the first time on national TV!

Does that seem odd to any of y’all, or is it just us… and others on the internet??

After finding out on GMA like the rest of us, the 25-year-old Randolph was reportedly “still processing” her emotions and reaction to the big news. An insider revealed a bit more to the gossip mag, saying (below):

“She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on GMA doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

Yeah, no kidding!

Look, it’s not like he has to personally track down and tell every former girlfriend that he’s gay or something — we’re not saying that at all. And it’s his story and his life, so, hey, ultimately he can own it and share it how we wants!

All we’re saying is it might be common courtesy to hit up his most recent ex — who is also a very visible public figure in a vulnerable spot after their ugly split all as a direct result of his run on reality TV — and let her know what’s going on ahead of time. Ya know?!

Then again, knowing Cassie and Colton’s ugly history — which is totally 100% on Colton, BTW — maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that he didn’t tip her off.

The insider actually has thoughts about that part of it, too. They said:

“Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

Makes sense!

Honestly, Colton has been so weird about this entire Cassie thing all throughout the aftermath of their breakup and again now, during his coming-out process. At least he apologized to her during Wednesday morning’s interview on GMA, even if he didn’t ever really address all the stalking s**t.

Sigh…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Is it bad that Colton didn’t tip Cassie off to his coming out before it happened?? Or does he not owe her anything in regards to his life now??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

