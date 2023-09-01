Sammi Sweetheart Reflects On Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Breakup & THAT Note In Jersey Shore Family Vacation Return!

Sammi Sweetheart is back!

In the reality star’s return to MTV airwaves on Thursday’s latest episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Sammi — born Samantha Giancola — reflected on her bitter breakup with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and the circumstances that kept her away from the reboot until now.

In a candid conversation with co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi said she was “surprised” how “natural it felt to be back,” comparing her years-long absence to like being “on vacation for a few years.” And she was totally open to reconnecting with the girls despite past controversy, dishing:

“Now that I’m here, I feel like a part of me has been missing for so long, like friendships. I feel like I looked at you guys like sisters.”

Aw!

Reflecting on the past, the 36-year-old recalled thinking she “was an adult back then” but now she knows “like, we were babies.” Angelina then brought up their issues — such as the infamous note Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Snooki anonymously wrote Sammi in 2009, in which they warned her about Ron’s indiscretions with other women at the time.

Related: Joy Behar Refused Film The View With Jersey Shore Cast Over Snooki Feud??

The TV personality was furious with her boyfriend at the time — but also super angry at the girls for not telling her sooner. Things got so heated, it led to a physical confrontation between Sammi and Jenni! Oof!

Looking back, she remembers being “more upset” thinking everyone was “f**king with me” — but these days it’s something she “can laugh about”. Snooki insisted she’d tell her to her face if she could do it all over again, but in a confessional Sammi realizes she played a part in the drama, too, saying:

“I was 22 and so dramatic back then. If the note happened now, I think I would have handled it a little bit differently.”

The online boutique owner is also thankful for the struggles:

“I’ve become the strongest person I can be at this point in my life because of it all. But you can’t get back those years. Time is so short on this earth. Do not freaking waste it over a man if it’s not working out.”

Amen!!

Related: Ariana Brings BF On VPR Cast Trip — And Tom Was There Too!

These days, she has a very different mindset on her life and the timeline of things than she did in her early 20s, which likely added to all the emotions at the time. She continued:

“I thought in my 20s I had to be married, had to find my future husband and I’d never find the next love of my life ever again. I was so scared.”

Now in her 30s, it’s easier to “kind of accept things for what they are.” Speaking of which, what about her future plans?

When asked if she wants to have kids — or if she’s even able to have them — Sammi revealed she froze her eggs but is taking things one day at a time:

“At 36, I thought, truthfully, I would be married with kids, living in some house somewhere and it’s just not where I’m at right now in my life. I’m not rushing. I don’t want to feel that pressure to do that. I don’t want to get older at all.”

It sounds like she has such a mature outlook on everything! It really is all about timing — and what’s meant to be will be! We’re so glad to have her back and in such a positive way! Ch-ch-check out her appearance (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! What do U think of her return? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN & Jersey Shore/YouTube]