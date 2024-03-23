Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Praises Catherine's 'Poise And Strength' Amid Cancer Battle

Charles Spencer has a message of support for Princess Catherine.

As you know, the Princess of Wales announced on Friday that she has been diagnosed with an unidentified form of cancer and is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy. Since the shocking news, many people have taken to social media to send their well-wishes to Catherine during this difficult time. Even her family members have rallied around her in support, including the younger brother of the late Princess Diana.

Related: Blake Lively Apologizes For Princess Catherine Photoshop Joke

Charles took to Instagram on Saturday to praise Kate Middleton for how she handled revealing her cancer diagnosis. Alongside a screenshot of her announcement video, he wrote:

“Incredible poise and strength.”

See the post (below):

We can imagine more will come forward to rally around Catherine in the next few days — or to see some public apologies from a couple of celebs for joking and speculating about the 42-year-old royal’s whereabouts over these past few weeks. Like Blake Lively did! Unless they go down the route others have taken and scrub any trace on social media of anything they have said about the situation! Oof…

Reactions to Charles’ statement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via John Rainford/WENN, MEGA/WENN]