Chelsea Houska Slams Fans For Commenting On 11-Year-Old Daughter Aubree's Body: 'It Makes Me Sick Honestly'

Chelsea Houska is going to defend her daughter online, and she’s not gonna put up with any weird or creepy bulls**t along the way!

The 29-year-old reality TV star opened up during a question-and-answer video series on her Instagram Stories Monday afternoon, revealing she’s having some trouble adjusting to the “new normal” as 11-year-old daughter Aubree continues to grow up and get older.

It’s not really Chelsea’s problem, though. As the Teen Mom 2 mainstay noted during the video chat, the issue comes with fans and followers who are getting a little too interested in Aubree!

The issue came to a head after one fan asked this question about the now nearly-12-year-old first-born girl:

“Are you surprised by how fast Aubs is growing up? R u amused to everyone’s reaction to it?”

A good question!

The 16 And Pregnant alum — who officially left the Teen Mom franchise earlier this year after ten successful seasons on the show — answered thoughtfully, but dropped a bomb regarding inappropriate comments the girl was starting to get about her body:

“I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reaction to it because I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her Aunties’ and I thought that was so cute. But I do have one thing that I do not like and it makes me sick honestly is when people comment on her body. She’s an 11, almost a 12-year-old girl and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not want to post her.”

Amen!!!

It’s already a lot when people feel like they need to endlessly comment on the physical appearance of others anyways, but on pre-teen girls especially?! Big NO.

Of course, as we recently reported, Houska definitively walked away from her role on Teen Mom 2 so that Aubree would not have to live out her teenage years with her actions and life aired out to millions of people every week.

So clearly the momma bear has been thinking in a few different ways about how best to transition her daughter into the tough teen years and beyond.

The decisions will only continue to get tougher for Houska, who also shares Watson Cole, 4, Layne Ettie, 2, and Walker June, 6 months, with her husband Cole DeBoer.

But she made the right call here, calling out fans regarding comments about Aubree, didn’t she?!

Sound OFF with your take on this situation down in the comments (below)!

