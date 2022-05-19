Chris Brown Congratulated Rihanna On Giving Birth -- And Twitter Is Going OFF!

Is Chris Brown serious here?!

Shortly after news broke that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy almost a week ago, it seems like the 33-year-old singer wanted to offer up his well-wishes to the new parents. He took to Instagram Stories on Thursday afternoon to post the word “congratulations” along with prayer hands, a heart, and a pregnant woman emoji.

While Chris did not mention his ex by name, there is no doubt that the message had been for RiRi:

Rihanna and Chris dated on and off between 2007 and 2013. Their relationship continued throughout instances of horrific abuse, with the now-34-year-old’s fans then fearing for her life. Chris brutally attacked the Stay singer in a car during an argument in 2009, punching her in the face and arm, reportedly even biting her. RiRi had to be hospitalized due to the injuries to her face, and her man pleaded guilty to felony assault.

It’s not a nice history.

So unsurprisingly, some people were not thrilled that Chris said something on IG and took to Twitter to react to it. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“Chris Brown subliminally telling Rihanna congratulations on IG is top tier toxicity.” “Not Chris brown telling Rihanna congratulations lol” “Chris brown is Mad man saying congrats to Rihanna on his story passive aggressively. Go to hell boy. Lol you are obsessed still?” “I really don’t want Chris brown to say anything to Rihanna not even congratulations” “Chris brown shady af saying congrats to Rihanna”

Seriously!

Shockingly, however, there were some people who thought it was sweet he gave her a shout-out:

“Chris Brown Congratulating Rihanna and A$ap is everything” “Did Chris Brown just Congratulate Rihanna? He’s so sweet!” “Awwww Chris Brown congratulating Rihanna. Love to see it.”

Wow. Just… Wow.

What do YOU think about Chris’ reaction to Rihanna and A$AP’s birth news?

